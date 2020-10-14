The Best Fitness Trackers at Prime Day 2020
Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck as Prime Day 2020 is brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!
Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you only have 48 hours to score thousands of amazing deals. In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers below.
The fan favorite Fitbit health and fitness smartwatch is on sale for 29% off. The Versa 2 features built-in Alexa, heart rate monitor, activity tracking and smartphone notifications.
With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.
This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists.
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking.
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging.
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts.
This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists.
This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.
This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life!
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
Wireless ear buds are essential for listening to music while working out. Score the popular Apple AirPods for 28% off as a Prime Exclusive Deal.
Need a new workout tank? Opt for this Beyond Yoga cropped top made from mid-weight activewear jersey with built-in shelf bra and criss-cross back.
These Core 10 high-waisted performance leggings will take you easily from the studio to the street.
A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details.
Try the bike short trend with this Onzie pair.
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning.
Take this comfortable Ecco sneaker outdoors thanks to its waterproof and breathable design with rugged rubber outsole for durability and grip.
These no-show socks from Amazon Essentials are great for wearing with athletic sneakers. They're breathable and cushioned for long-wear comfort.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day: 100s of Last MInute Deals from Apple, Adidas, Sony & More
The Best Deals on Amazon Devices at Prime Day 2020
The Best Prime Day Deals on Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, & More
Amazon Prime Day: Best Men’s Clothing Deals
Amazon Prime Day: Major Discounts on Designer Dresses
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes