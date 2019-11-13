The Best Gifts for Dad He'll Be Excited About

Whether he’s your grandpa, co-parent or the actual dude who raised you, this guy deserves a more personal gift than a soap-on-a-rope. When a man puts that much time and effort into spending quality time with you or your kid or both, you want to put a fair amount of thought into finding a gift that’s Dad-worthy.

Or, outsource the task to us. We’ve combed the internet to find the best gifts for Dad you can buy online right now.

Choose any one of these no-fail gifts and we’re pretty sure you’ll win the holidays or his birthday. (And that’s really what it’s all about anyway, right? Sorry, other sibs!)

Shop the best gifts for the father figure in your life.

Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Bloomingdale's Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This four-piece set by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is exactly what a grill-master-in-the-making needs. Now, when are you coming over for filets? REGULARLY $144 $119.99 at Bloomingdale's

Men's Top Dog 7-Pack Combed Cotton Socks Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus Men's Top Dog 7-Pack Combed Cotton Socks Neiman Marcus Graphic socks are the new cufflinks for guys, if you didn’t know. We love these dog-themed ones that will definitely make him want to flash a bit of ankle next time he crosses his legs (just tell him no #manspreading). $95 at Neiman Marcus

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm Ray-Ban Bloomingdale's Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm Ray-Ban What’s great about classic aviators is they’ve never gone out of style. Plus, they’ll remind him of Top Gun which means you can honor his aviation dreams, while still getting him to push his style boundaries. $168 at Bloomingdale's

Waterproof Backpack Rains Nordstrom Waterproof Backpack Rains Whether he’s an urban adventurer, nature-lover or just a commuter who sometimes gets caught in bad weather, this backpack is cool, sleek and waterproof, so his stuff stays dry and he’ll stay unfazed by the weather. $110 at Nordstrom

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm - A Special Edition Fitbit Macy's Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm - A Special Edition Fitbit This smart watch doesn’t just track his workouts, keep his calendar and play music, it’s also got Amazon Alexa built in to act as his virtual assistant. Which means, he’ll be calling to schedule dinner and coffee dates more often. $230 at Macy's

Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Nothing is more relaxing than Malin+Goetz rich, earthy, and delightfully smoky cannabis candle. It’s THC-free but chock full of good vibes. Also? It looks good nearly anywhere in his house. $55 at Malin+Goetz

Aventus, 1/7 oz/50 ml Creed Bergdorf Goodman Aventus, 1/7 oz/50 ml Creed If he’s still wearing the same cologne he picked out for prom, treat him to an upgrade. This spicy, musky fragrance is a best-seller and one you won’t mind getting a whiff of as he passes by. $325 at Bergdorf Goodman

Clean 90 Embroidered Leather Sneakers Axel Arigato Stylebop Clean 90 Embroidered Leather Sneakers Axel Arigato Wherever you’re all together, it’s paradise. At least that’s true according to these sharp, minimalist leather sneakers that features the word “Paradise” embroidered on the side. $209 at Shopbop

STAZ Men’s Grained Leather Business Bag in Ink Bally Bally STAZ Men’s Grained Leather Business Bag in Ink Bally His dad carried a briefcase. But these days, he needs to tote a laptop around. Enter the business bag, which fits that and more and looks sharp, too. $1,350 at Bally

Sweatshirt With Printed Design H&M H&M Sweatshirt With Printed Design H&M What would impress dad even more than having his dear son or daughter tell him how fantastic he is? Having them say it in French, and on a sweatshirt where everyone else can see it, too. $25 at H&M

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

