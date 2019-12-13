Shopping

Whether it’s your dad, brother, husband or a new boyfriend, finding the perfect gift for the man in your life can be a tricky endeavor any time of year -- but especially during the holiday season, when you're trying to shop for them all at once. 

After all, your tech nerd brother wouldn’t go for the same things as your baseball fanatic husband. Or, in some cases, maybe they would?

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet for unique gifts to give the guy in your life who has everything, or the one who has no idea what he wants in the first place.

Shop ET Style's selections for the best gifts for him, whoever that may be. 

Kuschelbär Hair and Beard Straightener
MASC by Jeff Chastain
Masc by Jeff Chastain Kuschelbar Hair and Beard Straightener
Masc by Jeff Chastain
Kuschelbär Hair and Beard Straightener
MASC by Jeff Chastain

Innovative hair tools aren't just for women! This easy-to-use heated brush is designed for men who want to tame their wavy hair or beard. Even stubborn, coarse hair is no match for this must-try gadget -- it softens strands as it straightens them.

Black P.W. Driving Moccasins
Minnetonka
Minnetonka Moccasins
Minnetonka
Black P.W. Driving Moccasins
Minnetonka

Each pair of these made-to-order Minnetonka moccasins takes three weeks to make, but their luxe Horween leather and sturdy soles will fit perfectly, so it's worth the wait. (If you've run out of time, bookmark these handmade slip-ons for a cozy birthday gift.)

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
Tom Ford
tom ford tobacco vanille
Nordstrom
Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
Tom Ford

Cologne, but make it fashion! This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.

Men's Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Shinola
Shinola Watch
Neiman Marcus
Men's Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Shinola

This made-in-America wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s just the right mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on a Saturday date night with you.

Tech Fleece Jogger
Nike
Nike Joggers
Foot Locker
Tech Fleece Jogger
Nike

Upgrade his ancient college sweats with a sleek pair of Nike Tech Fleece Joggers that he can wear outside the house with a bomber jacket and still look like he is wearing a put-together outfit. Obviously, these are perfect for wearing to the gym, too.

Omen Sunglasses
Quay
Quay Sunglasses
Quay Sunglasses
Omen Sunglasses
Quay

The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired look that’s totally current, but the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a totally classic vibe, too.

The Longboard Swim Trunks
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Classic Olive Seersucker Trunks
Solid & Striped
The Longboard Swim Trunks
Solid & Striped

Sure, they’re technically swim trunks, but the mid-weight seersucker fabric and generous length of these cool shorts mean he can also wear them for beachside cocktails or a game of beach volleyball, too.

Black Neoprene Holdall Bag
Topman
Topman Weekender
Topman
Black Neoprene Holdall Bag
Topman

Is he still bringing his ratty old backpack to the office before a quick weekend getaway? Help him out with this sleek Topman neoprene duffel that can double as a gym bag.

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers
Superga
Superga Sneakers
Superga
2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers
Superga

These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.

Men's Standard Fit Sleeveless Quilted Midweight Vest
Goodfellow & Co
Goodfellow & Co Vest
Target
Men's Standard Fit Sleeveless Quilted Midweight Vest
Goodfellow & Co

This gold quilted vest has substance and style. It’s a cozy and warm way to layer up when the first chill hits, but it also looks great over a flannel shirt or a long-sleeved tee.

Universal Tech Case
Stow
Stow Tech Travel Case
Stow
Universal Tech Case
Stow

May he never leave for the airport without his passport again! This luxury zippered leather case from Stow holds a tablet on one side and has four elastic straps on the other side for holding important documents, gadgets and cords. It’s so durable, it'll be his travel essential forever. 

 

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic
Master & Dynamic MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic
MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic

If he geeks out over his vinyl collection and is always introducing you to the music "everyone else will be listening to next year," then these leather noise-reducing headphones are the perfect accessory to his love of music this holiday season.

REGULARLY $249

Denim Icon Trucker Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Icon Trucker Jacket
Destination XL
Denim Icon Trucker Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren

A Polo Ralph Lauren trucker-style jean jacket is a wardrobe staple that he’ll literally wear everywhere -- from outdoor concerts to the farmers market on the weekends -- but would never think to buy for himself.

Latte the Nolan Bow Tie
The Tie Bar
The Tie Bar Latte the Nolan Bow Tie
The Tie Bar
Latte the Nolan Bow Tie
The Tie Bar

Shopping for the perfect stocking stuffer? From The Tie Bar's collection with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, this stylish polka-dot bow tie will pop against any shirt and really complete his outfit.

