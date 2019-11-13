The Best Gifts for Mom That Are Meaningful
She may have carried you in her body for 10 months (trust us when we tell you nine is a myth!), stayed up all night with you when you were sick, changed your diapers, helped you with your homework and put up with your hormonal mood swings post-13, until, well, you moved out of the house.
Which is all to say: You’re not really going to get her a last-minute gift card are you? (We mean, if you are, then get one of these.) Show Mom she raised you right with a gift that’s thoughtful, sweet and caring -- just like her baby, of course.
And if you’re all set for your mom, but need a gift for the mother of your kids, a friend who’s expecting or a playground-duty pal who gets you through your own #momlife, you’re also in the right place.
Below, we unearthed the best mom gifts, no matter personality type, across the internet. Wrap whatever you choose up and buy a card sweet enough to tape to the fridge. She’ll say you shouldn’t have. But you really should.
The year you were born. The year she met, or married, Dad. The year she got her PhD or made partner. Pick a pendant to honor a special time in her life, and have the Kleenex handy when you give it to her.
Big enough to act as a diaper bag, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario.
We know, we know, moms in yoga pants is a stereotype. But if it’s one your zen mom leans into hard, at least get her a fancy pair that will make her look and feel awesome and show off all the hard work in the studio.
She packed your lunch all those years. Now return the favor with a chic, sustainable version of the collapsible camp cup. Pair it with a bag of her favorite brew, or, hey, a bottle of mommy juice.
One way to brighten up a new mom’s sleepless nights: a nursing nightgown that’s so pretty, it could pass for a little black dress.
The glamour is real, the fur is faux. So Mom, right?
We love this collection of neutral-but-gorgeous makeup because it’s full of shimmering shadows and gleaming lip gloss that she’ll keep reaching for all year. Glam is the gift that keeps on giving, let’s be real.
This locket is a no-brainer. The only question: Which pictures will you place inside? And what initial will you choose—her first name, last or an M for Mom?
She’s got your love to keep her warm. But when you’re not around, this cozy scarf does the job. Just don’t start borrowing it all the time.
Here’s a double whammy: pick up a bottle of her favorite Chanel perfume or essential oil, and present it along with this gorgeous retro perfume atomizer. Every time she sees it on her vanity, she’ll think of you and what a brilliant kid she raised. Win win.
