The Best Gifts for Mom That Are Meaningful

She may have carried you in her body for 10 months (trust us when we tell you nine is a myth!), stayed up all night with you when you were sick, changed your diapers, helped you with your homework and put up with your hormonal mood swings post-13, until, well, you moved out of the house.

Which is all to say: You’re not really going to get her a last-minute gift card are you? (We mean, if you are, then get one of these.) Show Mom she raised you right with a gift that’s thoughtful, sweet and caring -- just like her baby, of course.

And if you’re all set for your mom, but need a gift for the mother of your kids, a friend who’s expecting or a playground-duty pal who gets you through your own #momlife, you’re also in the right place.

Below, we unearthed the best mom gifts, no matter personality type, across the internet. Wrap whatever you choose up and buy a card sweet enough to tape to the fridge. She’ll say you shouldn’t have. But you really should.

Year Pendant Necklace Jonesy Wood Nordstrom Year Pendant Necklace Jonesy Wood The year you were born. The year she met, or married, Dad. The year she got her PhD or made partner. Pick a pendant to honor a special time in her life, and have the Kleenex handy when you give it to her. $48 at Nordstrom

Medium Metro Tote MZ Wallace Nordstrom Medium Metro Tote MZ Wallace Big enough to act as a diaper bag, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario.

$225 at Nordstrom

In Movement Tight 25" Spray Dye Everlux Lululemon Lululemon In Movement Tight 25" Spray Dye Everlux Lululemon We know, we know, moms in yoga pants is a stereotype. But if it’s one your zen mom leans into hard, at least get her a fancy pair that will make her look and feel awesome and show off all the hard work in the studio. $108 at Lululemon

Biggie Collapsible Cup Stojo Bloomingdale's Biggie Collapsible Cup Stojo She packed your lunch all those years. Now return the favor with a chic, sustainable version of the collapsible camp cup. Pair it with a bag of her favorite brew, or, hey, a bottle of mommy juice. $20 at Bloomingdale's

Lace Trim Clipdown Nursing Nightgown Destination Maternity Destination Maternity Lace Trim Clipdown Nursing Nightgown Destination Maternity One way to brighten up a new mom’s sleepless nights: a nursing nightgown that’s so pretty, it could pass for a little black dress. REGULARLY $48 $36 at Destination Maternity

Faux Fur Beanie Hat Pia Rossini Bergdorf Goodman Faux Fur Beanie Hat Pia Rossini The glamour is real, the fur is faux. So Mom, right? $45 at Bergdorf Goodman

Hollywood Glamour Set Rachel Zoe X LORAC Lorac Hollywood Glamour Set Rachel Zoe X LORAC We love this collection of neutral-but-gorgeous makeup because it’s full of shimmering shadows and gleaming lip gloss that she’ll keep reaching for all year. Glam is the gift that keeps on giving, let’s be real.

$78 at Lorac

Petite Sterling Silver Initial Locket Necklace Monica Rich Kosann Neiman Marcus Petite Sterling Silver Initial Locket Necklace Monica Rich Kosann This locket is a no-brainer. The only question: Which pictures will you place inside? And what initial will you choose—her first name, last or an M for Mom? $295 at Neiman Marcus

Patchwork Cable Infinity Scarf MICHAEL Michael Kors Macy's Patchwork Cable Infinity Scarf MICHAEL Michael Kors She’s got your love to keep her warm. But when you’re not around, this cozy scarf does the job. Just don’t start borrowing it all the time. $68 at Macy's

Perfume Bottle H&M H&M Perfume Bottle H&M Here’s a double whammy: pick up a bottle of her favorite Chanel perfume or essential oil, and present it along with this gorgeous retro perfume atomizer. Every time she sees it on her vanity, she’ll think of you and what a brilliant kid she raised. Win win.

$18 at H&M

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Beauty Gifts From La Mer, Moroccanoil, Tata Harper and More

The Best Holiday Gifts for Him: Stylish Gifts for Husband, Boyfriend, Dad, Brother

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

Holiday Gifts Under $200 for Those You Really Want to Treat