We’ll admit that when we think of Amazon, everyday essentials like vacuum bags and light bulbs tend to come to mind before luxury brands and stylish women's clothing and accessories.

But fashion people in-the-know will tell you that Amazon Fashion is one of the best sites to find covetable items by some of the most of-the-moment high-end fashion designers, from Rachel Zoe to Zac Posen.

Whether you’re looking to buy for a fashion-forward friend or maybe just do a little, ahem, window shopping for some outfits for yourself this holiday season (no judgment here), we’ve curate the best pieces to gift, available on Amazon Fashion.

And while you’re at it, go ahead and stock up on those everyday essentials -- like those light bulbs -- too. Below, shop the best holiday gifts from Amazon Fashion.

Coco-MGT Heeled Sandal Loeffler Randall Amazon Coco-MGT Heeled Sandal Loeffler Randall Did someone say holiday cocktail party? These Loeffler Randall Coco high heel knot slides are stunners of a shoe. They're also beloved by street-style stars and cool kids everywhere because they’re instant outfit-makers to add to your wardrobe, whether styled with a little black dress or vintage Levi’s and a white T-shirt. REGULARLY $395 Starting $119 at Amazon

Eartha Mini Chain Crossbody in Iridescent ZAC Zac Posen Amazon Eartha Mini Chain Crossbody in Iridescent ZAC Zac Posen Toting this iridescent crossbody bag by ZAC Zac Posen is like carrying a rainbow with you everywhere you go -- and who wouldn’t want that? Its mini size makes it perfect for special occasions (hello, winter wedding season) and tons of nights out with the crew, too. $188 at Amazon

Velvet Moto Jacket Rebecca Taylor Amazon Velvet Moto Jacket Rebecca Taylor This plush, luxurious Rebecca Taylor moto jacket looks just as chic with a pair of jeans as it does over a body-hugging sheath dress. Also, let’s just go ahead and collectively agree that everyone needs a little more velvet in their lives. Starting at $186 at Amazon

Maia Jumpsuit Rachel Zoe Amazon Maia Jumpsuit Rachel Zoe Relaxed but chic, this bold sleeveless jumpsuit -- channeling serious Michelle Pfeiffer vibes -- by Rachel Zoe is a lewk. It pairs perfectly with a leather jacket and sky-high pumps. REGULARLY $465 Starting at $159 at Amazon

Tangia Flutter Sleeve Short Dress Parker Amazon Tangia Flutter Sleeve Short Dress Parker This ruffled silk Parker dress is the kind of piece that will make a gal want to throw a party just to have an excuse to wear it this weekend. And its festive hue will get your chic friend through the holiday soiree circuit in style -- and then through spring wedding season, too. REGULARLY $298 Starting at $149 at Amazon

Scallop Smartwatch 2 Kate Spade Amazon Scallop Smartwatch 2 Kate Spade It’s not just a pretty face. This Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch can monitor heart rate, display texts and track steps -- and it’s also compatible with Android and iPhones. Yes, it’s pretty genius, but it’s also a gorgeous accessory to any outfit and so on trend. REGULARLY $335 $234.50 at Amazon

Logo Pearl Drop Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Logo Pearl Drop Earrings Tory Burch Name one stylish woman without top women’s fashion designer Tory Burch in her wardrobe...we’ll wait. These pearl drop earrings by the beloved designer are a chic way to elevate any outfit, from a T-shirt and jeans to a simple cotton dress. REGULARLY $88 $78.20 at Amazon

Blair Slip-On Sneaker Vince Amazon Blair Slip-On Sneaker Vince The simple design of these Vince slip-on sneakers makes them a classic pick, and the perforated leather gives them a bit of an edge. These shoes can be worn with everything -- a cotton dress, black skinnies, even a pair of menswear-inspired trousers. REGULARLY $195 Starting at $67.99 at Amazon

RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses Ray Ban Amazon RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses Ray Ban Everyone from Madonna to Kate Moss has been spotted wearing this insanely classic pair of Ray-Bans, which were first produced in the 1950s. They’re classic for a reason: The simple shape is ultra-flattering, meaning you can gift them to practically anyone on your list you are shopping for. $143 at Amazon

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's Amazon Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's These aren’t just any high-waisted Levi’s. As the name suggests, the Ribcage jeans are so high-waisted that they’re rib-hugging, and fashionable women everywhere have been flocking to buy them for their slimming effect. $98 at Amazon

