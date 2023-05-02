The Best Graduation Dresses Under $100: Shop Styles from Abercrombie, Nordstrom, ASOS and More
Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time.
We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite retailers with fast shipping such as Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.
Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from office-inspired blazer dresses to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100.
Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony.
Lean into the preppy trend for summer with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the late spring heat.
This lace midi-length dress has adjustable straps and an airy silhouette that's perfect for graduation.
If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect.
This flirty flutter-sleeved mini dress is worthy of any and all celebrations this spring and summer.
A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress equal parts flattering and family-friendly.
You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.
A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
For a more casual look, this breezy cotton-blend mini prairie dress is the perfect option.
Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and v-neckline.
This 100% cotton mini dress features delicate eyelet fabric, a waist-defining sash and flouncy hem.
A floral print maxi like this Lulus dress with shoulder ties is a failsafe choice.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 20 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2023 Grads
23 Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2023
The Best Electric Kettles That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts
21 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe
Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look
The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront
The 20 Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event
The 13 Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon
The 17 Best Jumpsuits and Rompers for Spring 2023
The Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon to Shop Now