Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

Additional fashion brands offering deals as part of the big shopping event include Levi's, Superga and Adidas.

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale.

Laurel Way Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Laurel Way Crossbody Kate Spade New York This structured crossbody bag is so versatile and timeless. REGULARLY $125.08 $99.50 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch A fashionable, roomy tote that'll easily carry your essentials. REGULARLY $228 $167.45 at Amazon

Gabby Satchel Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Gabby Satchel Rebecca Minkoff A gorgeous leather satchel with silver hardware. REGULARLY $162.69 $86.80 at Amazon

Troy Crossbody TUMI Amazon Troy Crossbody TUMI A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel. REGULARLY $245 $183.75 at Amazon

Lucky Zona Crossbody Lucky Brand Amazon Lucky Zona Crossbody Lucky Brand A slouchy-shape suede shoulder bag. REGULARLY $158 $61.37 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress. REGULARLY $148 $78.99 at Amazon

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas Amazon Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through belt bag. REGULARLY $35 $24.58 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

