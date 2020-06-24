Shopping

The Best Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale -- Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

Additional fashion brands offering deals as part of the big shopping event include Levi's, Superga and Adidas

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale. 

Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Space New York Laurel Way Crossbody
Amazon
Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This structured crossbody bag is so versatile and timeless. 

REGULARLY $125.08

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch

A fashionable, roomy tote that'll easily carry your essentials. 

REGULARLY $228

Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel
Amazon
Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff

A gorgeous leather satchel with silver hardware. 

REGULARLY $162.69

Troy Crossbody
TUMI
Tumi Troy Crossbody
Amazon
Troy Crossbody
TUMI

A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel. 

REGULARLY $245

Lucky Zona Crossbody
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Lucky Zona Crossbody
Amazon
Lucky Zona Crossbody
Lucky Brand

A slouchy-shape suede shoulder bag. 

REGULARLY $158

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.

This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress

REGULARLY $148

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas

See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through belt bag. 

REGULARLY $35

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Best Shorts Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale