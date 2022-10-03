Amazon's October Prime Day sale is just over one week away and the early Black Friday deals have officially started arriving. Featuring exclusive discounts across all categories for Prime members, the Prime Early Access Sale is set for October 11 and 12, 2022. With early tech deals available now, we rounded up all the best savings on headphones and wireless earbuds you can already shop.

Apple's newest second-gen AirPods Pro were unveiled at its "Far Out" event last month and just started shipping on September 23. Amazon already has an AirPods Pro 2 deal, saving you $10 off their retail price. The 2022 AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation, a longer battery life, and a speaker in the charging case, which works with Apple's Find My app. Along with an adaptive transparency mode, there's also a new personalized spatial audio feature and swipe gestures for controlling playback.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless earbuds to experience total freedom with no cords, we've found the best headphone deals on Amazon currently available from Apple AirPods to Samsung Galaxy Buds and Beats by Dre.

Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but Amazon has the best deals on Apple AirPods right now with four different editions marked down by up to 28% — including the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Below, shop the best headphone deals available on Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Now more than 30% off, Apple AirPods connect to your phone immediately for rich, high-quality sound. Whether you are listening to music or taking calls on the go, AirPods charge for more than 24 hours of listening time. $199 $137 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

Earbud Deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $100 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are noise-canceling earphones with a twist. The design includes air vents, which minimizes occlusion. Occlusion happens when your ear canal is blocked. You might have experienced mild occlusion before whenever you're congested. The air vent on the Galaxy Buds reduces the chances of that blockage-induced echo altering your listening experience, and it still allows you to enjoy the noise-canceling component of the earphones. $200 $149 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

Headphone Deals

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $149 Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $161 Buy Now

