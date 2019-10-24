There is a plethora of gifts sets out there, including limited-edition options for the holidays.

You’ll seem extra-generous when you give that beauty obsessive in your life not one lipstick, but 15, or when you take care of her entire skincare routine for her.

Plus, a gift set is a great way to try lots of different products before committing and also allows her to try new things (“Huh, I never knew I needed a pre-shampoo hair treatment oil,” she’ll think). Which is why we rounded up the best beauty gift sets online, all of which will make you look like a gift-giving savant.

Shop the best beauty gift sets to give this holiday season, ahead.

GHD Hair Kit

Sephora

Just like the name implies (GHD stands for good hair day, people), she really will nail her lewk when she uses this set daily that includes a styling iron, heat protectant spray, sectioning clips and a paddle brush. This is the gift that keeps on giving.

Atelier Cologne Perfume Sampler

Sephora

She can swap her scent as often as her mood changes with seven travel-size, unisex perfumes with notes like clementine, lime, vanilla and cedar. These are made for traveling, too.

Tarte Mascara Set

Sephora

Black mascara is something everyone can use. This kit contains three different formulas from thickening to lengthening, so she can find her favorite.

Claus Porto Deco Soaps

Nordstrom

This is the perfect hostess gift (especially when you don’t have time to head to the wine store). This trio of delightfully packaged soaps leaves the skin smelling delicious and you don’t even have to wrap it.

Ole Henriksen Skincare Set

Ole Henriksen

All she needs for great skin -- vitamin C, AHAs and antioxidants -- in one convenient three-piece package.

Clinique Lip Looks

Nordstrom

It’s a bounty of beauty with the 15 lip products that come in this set. She’ll get lipstick, gloss and liner in three color families -- nude, pink and plum --so she can experiment whenever she feels like it.

Kiehl’s Skincare Bundle

Sephora

She can kiss dryness and discoloration goodbye with this five-piece set that includes a dark spot correcting serum, as well as the avocado-rich eye cream and a customer-favorite facial moisturizer.

Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Set

Sephora

This kit is meant to make anyone look sun-kissed even in the dead of winter and contains everything she’ll need to create a bronzy glow from eyeshadow and liner to blush and lip-gloss.

Leonor Greyl Paris Luxury Travel Kit

Nordstrom

Meant to restore dehydrated hair to softness, this three-step, botanically based treatment program repairs highlighted and color-treated strands on the road.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Perfume & Lipstick

Nordstrom

Gift the patchouli and amber-rich Eau de Parfum Intense version of the Coco Mademoiselle scent, along with a moisturizing Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in 91 Bohème, a bright raspberry pink.

