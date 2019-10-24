Giving beauty products as a present is kind of a no-fail move.

Whether it’s the tools for the perfect smoky eye or a serum that brings out skin’s radiance, beauty gifts are never not going to fit (and rarely are they returned).

After all, a well-chosen lipstick or a fancy hand cream is often a little something something that your BFF, mom or even boss might not splurge on for themselves. Which is why we’ve rounded up the best beauty gifts you can buy from the comfort of your keyboard that will satisfy everyone on your list, from makeup junkies to minimalists.

Shop ET Style’s selects of the best makeup, skincare and hair product gifts, ahead.

Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Color Quad

Nordstrom

Inside the chic floral packaging that in-the-know beauty people like to keep out on the vanity, are three shimmery shadows, in addition to a black cream eyeliner.

La Mer The Hand Treatment & The Lip Balm

Nordstrom

Housed in a sleek travel bag are a travel-size version of La Mer’s rich hand cream and a full-size of its ever-popular hydrating lip balm.

Floris London Cefiro Hand Wash

Amazon

Up their guest-bathroom game with this mild hand soap made of coconut and olive oils and lightly fragranced with citrus and jasmine. After all, if it’s good enough for the Queen of England...

Moroccanoil Treatment & Body Soap

Sephora

Rich in nurturing argan oil, this hair treatment and bar soap provide instant moisturization to parched strands and skin.

Tata Harper Skincare Set

Nordstrom

A perfect introduction to the world of clean skincare, this kit contains all she needs to face the day, from cleanser and line-reducing serum to a resurfacing mask and eye cream.

Sephora Makeup Kit

Sephora

For the true makeup fanatic, this kit contains more than 109 shades for eyes, lips and cheeks, including 60 shadows, 24 glosses and six highlighters.

Maison Margiela Scent Kit

Sephora

She can sample 10 of Maison Margiela’s most evocative scents, from the woody Jazz Club to the sunny floral Beach Walk.

Slip Silk Sleepmask

Sephora

Because beauty sleep is essential, help her get her Zzzs with this luxurious silk eye mask.

Pixi + Rachh Loves Highlighter Palette

Target

The five silky powders in this convenient palette will give a subtle radiance to eyes and face.

Tarte Eye Palette

Sephora

This comprehensive eye kit comes with 24 shadows to choose from, as well as a mini liner and mini mascara, plus an eyeshadow brush. This is made for weekend getaways.

EcoTools Makeup Brush Kit

Target

Makeup artists always say brushes are the most important part of their kit. This five-piece set made from renewable bamboo has all she needs to blend, buff and highlight.

