The Best Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More
The biggest shopping season of the year is coming in hot! As you begin to navigate all the amazing deals and special offers rolling out over the next couple of months, stress a bit less knowing that you can knock out all of your holiday beauty shopping with just a few clicks thanks to Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.
Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. Within their gift guide is the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for your beauty product-loving friends (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).
From makeup to skincare to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Just a few of our favorite gift ideas include a festive OPI nail polish set that's new for 2020, a L'Occitane skincare trio with a keepsake ornament and a collector's edition travel makeup kit from Tarte. Whether it's a markdown or an exclusive item, the gift you choose will bring joy.
Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Holiday Dash sale is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, Amazon's Holiday Dash sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, white elephant or any other special occasion, ET Style rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.
Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.
We can't say enough good things about the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, which dries and smooths just like a professional blowout. Shop it now for anyone looking for a haircare upgrade.
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.
In addition to loving the Revlon One-Step and Dyson Airwrap, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes.
This organic skin care set is a great idea for new moms -- it contains a reparative body oil, a buttercream moisturizer, a rejuvenating foot balm and and two soap bars.
Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss.
The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night.
Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly.
Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use device that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion.
Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer.
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
Remove impurities and unclog pores to reveal the healthy, glowing skin underneath. This little gadget is especially great for the areas around the nose and chin.
If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare.
Everyone loves Tarte products, but the brand's collector's sets are an especially cool gift.
