Whether it’s your dad, brother, husband or a new boyfriend, finding the perfect Christmas gift for the man in your life can be a tricky endeavor any time of year -- but especially during the holiday season, when you're trying to shop for them all at once.
After all, your tech nerd brother wouldn’t go for the same things as your baseball fanatic husband. Or, in some cases, maybe they would?
Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet for unique gifts to give the guy in your life who has everything, or the one who has no idea what he wants in the first place.
Shop ET Style's selections for the best gifts for him, whoever that may be.
Innovative hair tools aren't just for women! This easy-to-use heated brush is designed for men who want to tame their wavy hair or beard. Even stubborn, coarse hair is no match for this must-try gadget -- it softens strands as it straightens them.
Each pair of these made-to-order Minnetonka moccasins takes three weeks to make, but their luxe Horween leather and sturdy soles will fit perfectly, so it's worth the wait. (If you've run out of time, bookmark these handmade slip-ons for a cozy birthday gift.)
Cologne, but make it fashion! This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.
This made-in-America wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s just the right mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on a Saturday date night with you.
Upgrade his ancient college sweats with a pair of Nike Club Open Hem Pants -- he can actually sport these outside the house and look put-together. Obviously, these are perfect for wearing to the gym, too.
The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired look that’s totally current, but the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a totally classic vibe, too.
Sure, they’re technically swim trunks, but the mid-weight seersucker fabric and generous length of these cool shorts mean he can also wear them for beachside cocktails or a game of beach volleyball, too.
Is he still bringing his ratty old backpack to the office before a quick weekend getaway? Help him out with this sleek Topman neoprene duffel that can double as a gym bag.
These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.
This gold quilted vest has substance and style. It’s a cozy and warm way to layer up when the first chill hits, but it also looks great over a flannel shirt or a long-sleeved tee.
May he never leave for the airport without his passport again! This luxury zippered leather case from Stow holds a tablet on one side and has four elastic straps on the other side for holding important documents, gadgets and cords. It’s so durable, it'll be his travel essential forever.
If he geeks out over his vinyl collection and is always introducing you to the music "everyone else will be listening to next year," then these leather noise-reducing headphones are the perfect accessory to his love of music this holiday season.
A Polo Ralph Lauren trucker-style jean jacket is a wardrobe staple that he’ll literally wear everywhere -- from outdoor concerts to the farmers market on the weekends -- but would never think to buy for himself.
Shopping for the perfect stocking stuffer? From The Tie Bar's collection with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, this stylish polka-dot bow tie will pop against any shirt and really complete his outfit.
