Whether it’s your dad, brother, husband or a new boyfriend, finding the perfect Christmas gift for the man in your life can be a tricky endeavor any time of year -- but especially during the holiday season, when you're trying to shop for them all at once.

After all, your tech nerd brother wouldn’t go for the same things as your baseball fanatic husband. Or, in some cases, maybe they would?

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet for unique gifts to give the guy in your life who has everything, or the one who has no idea what he wants in the first place.

Shop ET Style's selections for the best gifts for him, whoever that may be.

Kuschelbär Hair and Beard Straightener MASC by Jeff Chastain Masc by Jeff Chastain Kuschelbär Hair and Beard Straightener MASC by Jeff Chastain Innovative hair tools aren't just for women! This easy-to-use heated brush is designed for men who want to tame their wavy hair or beard. Even stubborn, coarse hair is no match for this must-try gadget -- it softens strands as it straightens them. $100 at MASC by Jeff Chastain

Black P.W. Driving Moccasins Minnetonka Minnetonka Black P.W. Driving Moccasins Minnetonka Each pair of these made-to-order Minnetonka moccasins takes three weeks to make, but their luxe Horween leather and sturdy soles will fit perfectly, so it's worth the wait. (If you've run out of time, bookmark these handmade slip-ons for a cozy birthday gift.) $190 at Minnetonka

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL Tom Ford Nordstrom Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 50 mL Tom Ford Cologne, but make it fashion! This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club. $250 at Nordstrom

Men's Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola Neiman Marcus Men's Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola This made-in-America wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s just the right mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on a Saturday date night with you. $395 at Neiman Marcus

Club Open Hem Pants Nike Foot Locker Club Open Hem Pants Nike Upgrade his ancient college sweats with a pair of Nike Club Open Hem Pants -- he can actually sport these outside the house and look put-together. Obviously, these are perfect for wearing to the gym, too. $45 at Foot Locker

Omen Sunglasses Quay Quay Sunglasses Omen Sunglasses Quay The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired look that’s totally current, but the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a totally classic vibe, too. $60 at Quay

The Longboard Swim Trunks Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Longboard Swim Trunks Solid & Striped Sure, they’re technically swim trunks, but the mid-weight seersucker fabric and generous length of these cool shorts mean he can also wear them for beachside cocktails or a game of beach volleyball, too. $125 at East Dane

Black Neoprene Holdall Bag Topman Topman Black Neoprene Holdall Bag Topman Is he still bringing his ratty old backpack to the office before a quick weekend getaway? Help him out with this sleek Topman neoprene duffel that can double as a gym bag. $85 at Topman

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga Superga 2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy. $69 at Superga

Men's Standard Fit Sleeveless Quilted Midweight Vest Goodfellow & Co Target Men's Standard Fit Sleeveless Quilted Midweight Vest Goodfellow & Co This gold quilted vest has substance and style. It’s a cozy and warm way to layer up when the first chill hits, but it also looks great over a flannel shirt or a long-sleeved tee. REGULARLY $29.99 $20.99 at Target

Universal Tech Case Stow Stow Universal Tech Case Stow May he never leave for the airport without his passport again! This luxury zippered leather case from Stow holds a tablet on one side and has four elastic straps on the other side for holding important documents, gadgets and cords. It’s so durable, it'll be his travel essential forever. $440 at Stow

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic Master & Dynamic MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic If he geeks out over his vinyl collection and is always introducing you to the music "everyone else will be listening to next year," then these leather noise-reducing headphones are the perfect accessory to his love of music this holiday season. REGULARLY $249 $199.20 at Amazon

Denim Icon Trucker Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren Destination XL Denim Icon Trucker Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren A Polo Ralph Lauren trucker-style jean jacket is a wardrobe staple that he’ll literally wear everywhere -- from outdoor concerts to the farmers market on the weekends -- but would never think to buy for himself. $188 at Destination XL

Latte the Nolan Bow Tie The Tie Bar The Tie Bar Latte the Nolan Bow Tie The Tie Bar Shopping for the perfect stocking stuffer? From The Tie Bar's collection with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, this stylish polka-dot bow tie will pop against any shirt and really complete his outfit. $25 at The Tie Bar

