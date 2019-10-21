The Best Holiday Gifts for Him: Stylish Gifts for Husband, Boyfriend, Dad, Brother
Whether it’s your dad, brother, husband or a new boyfriend, finding the just-right gift for the man in your life can be a tricky endeavor.
After all, your tech nerd brother wouldn’t go for the same things as your baseball fanatic husband -- or in some cases, they totally would.
Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet for the best gifts to give the guy in your life who has everything, or the one who has no idea what he wants in the first place.
Shop ET Style's selects of the best gifts for him.
Minnetonka Moccasins
Each pair of these made-to-order Minnetonka mocs takes three weeks to make, but their luxe Horween leather and sturdy soles make it worth the wait.
Shop: Minnetonka Black P.W. Driving Moc, $190
Tom Ford Cologne
Cologne, but make it fashion! This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London, and notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.
Shop: Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, $150 at Nordstrom
Shinola Watch
This made-in-America wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap that’s the just-right mix of sporty and done-up, so that he can wear it to his 9 to 5, but also on a Saturday date night with you.
Shop: Shinola Men's Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch, $395 at Neiman Marcus
Nike Joggers
Upgrade his college sweats with a sleek pair of fleece joggers that, yes, he can wear outside the house with a denim jacket and still look put-together. Perfect for wearing to the gym, too.
Shop: Nike Tech Fleece Jogger, $100 at Foot Locker
Malin + Goetz Candle
This totally-legal candle has a masculine mix of base notes that includes oakmoss, sandalwood, amber and patchouli. Burning it is an intoxicating habit -- one that won’t make him feel he can’t do anything except eat a bag of chips and watch Netflix.
Shop: Malin + Goetz Cannabis Candle, $55
Quay Sunglasses
The round shape of these sunglasses is a ‘70s-inspired look that’s totally current, but the tortoise-shell frames give off a totally classic vibe, too.
Shop: Quay Omen Sunglasses, $60
Solid & Striped Trunks
Sure, they’re technically swim trunks, but the quick-dry fabric and generous length of these shorts mean he can also wear them for beachside cocktails or a game of beach volleyball, too.
Shop: Solid & Striped The Longboard Swim Trunks, $98
Topman Weekender
Is he still bringing his ratty old duffel to the office before a quick weekend getaway? Help him out with this sleek neoprene duffel that could also double as a gym bag.
Shop: Topman Black Neoprene Holdall Bag, $85
Superga Sneakers
These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.
Shop: Superga 2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers, $69
Goodfellow & Co Vest
This gold quilted vest has substance and style. It’s a warm way to layer up when the first chill hits, but it also looks great over a flannel shirt or a long-sleeved tee.
Shop: Goodfellow & Co Men’s Quilted Midweight Vest, $30 at Target
Stow Tech Travel Case
May he never leave for the airport without his passport again! This luxe zippered leather case from Stow holds a tablet on one side and has four elastic straps on the other side for holding important documents and cords. It’ll be his travel essential forever.
Shop: Stow The Universal Tech Case, $440
Master & Dynamic Headphones
If he geeks out over his vinyl collection and is always introducing you to the music everyone else will be listening to next year, then these noise-canceling headphones are the perfect accessory to his love of music.
Shop: Master & Dynamic MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones, $550 at Mr Porter
Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Jacket
A trucker-style jean jacket is a wardrobe staple that he’ll literally wear everywhere—from outdoor concerts to the farmers market on the weekends—but would never think to purchase for himself.
Shop: Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Icon Trucker Jacket, $188 at Destination XL
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Fashion Holiday Gifts on Amazon: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Tory Burch Earrings and More
Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts
Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts