Whether it’s your dad, brother, husband or a new boyfriend, finding the just-right gift for the man in your life can be a tricky endeavor.

After all, your tech nerd brother wouldn’t go for the same things as your baseball fanatic husband -- or in some cases, they totally would.

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet for the best gifts to give the guy in your life who has everything, or the one who has no idea what he wants in the first place.

Shop ET Style's selects of the best gifts for him.

Minnetonka Moccasins

Minnetonka

Each pair of these made-to-order Minnetonka mocs takes three weeks to make, but their luxe Horween leather and sturdy soles make it worth the wait.

Tom Ford Cologne

Nordstrom

Cologne, but make it fashion! This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London, and notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make him feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.

Shinola Watch

Neiman Marcus

This made-in-America wristwatch has a stylish silicone strap that’s the just-right mix of sporty and done-up, so that he can wear it to his 9 to 5, but also on a Saturday date night with you.

Nike Joggers

Foot Locker

Upgrade his college sweats with a sleek pair of fleece joggers that, yes, he can wear outside the house with a denim jacket and still look put-together. Perfect for wearing to the gym, too.

Malin + Goetz Candle

Malin + Goetz

This totally-legal candle has a masculine mix of base notes that includes oakmoss, sandalwood, amber and patchouli. Burning it is an intoxicating habit -- one that won’t make him feel he can’t do anything except eat a bag of chips and watch Netflix.

Quay Sunglasses

Quay Sunglasses

The round shape of these sunglasses is a ‘70s-inspired look that’s totally current, but the tortoise-shell frames give off a totally classic vibe, too.

Solid & Striped Trunks

Solid & Striped

Sure, they’re technically swim trunks, but the quick-dry fabric and generous length of these shorts mean he can also wear them for beachside cocktails or a game of beach volleyball, too.

Topman Weekender

Topman

Is he still bringing his ratty old duffel to the office before a quick weekend getaway? Help him out with this sleek neoprene duffel that could also double as a gym bag.

Superga Sneakers

Superga

These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.

Goodfellow & Co Vest

Target

This gold quilted vest has substance and style. It’s a warm way to layer up when the first chill hits, but it also looks great over a flannel shirt or a long-sleeved tee.

Stow Tech Travel Case

Stow

May he never leave for the airport without his passport again! This luxe zippered leather case from Stow holds a tablet on one side and has four elastic straps on the other side for holding important documents and cords. It’ll be his travel essential forever.

Master & Dynamic Headphones

Mr Porter

If he geeks out over his vinyl collection and is always introducing you to the music everyone else will be listening to next year, then these noise-canceling headphones are the perfect accessory to his love of music.

Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Jacket

Destination XL

A trucker-style jean jacket is a wardrobe staple that he’ll literally wear everywhere—from outdoor concerts to the farmers market on the weekends—but would never think to purchase for himself.

