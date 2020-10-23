The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

Holiday shopping season has arrived early this year, and for many people, the first stop is Amazon. Amazon's Holiday Dash event is here and is chock-full of markdowns and discounts. Among the site's amazing deals and special offers, there is a sweet spot of a price point for gifts: $50 and under.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, the Amazon Holiday Dash event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon's Holiday Dash delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop all Amazon gifts under $50 and see ET Style's picks below.

Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine Amazon Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection. $49.48 at Amazon

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. REGULARLY $64 $41.91 at Ulta

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 Amazon Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $39 at Amazon

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. REGULARLY $75 $45 at Amazon

True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS Amazon True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. REGULARLY $29.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration Yankee Candle Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! $28.43 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics Amazon Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone. REGULARLY $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab Amazon Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab These JLab Audio Studio Headphones are on ear wireless headphones are ultra plush against your ears and have 30+ hours of playtime...and you can't beat the price. $30 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $29.99 at Amazon

Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. REGULARLY $29.99 $22.09 at Amazon

Grapefruit Liquid Soap and Hand Lotion Gift Set NEST Fragrances Amazon Grapefruit Liquid Soap and Hand Lotion Gift Set NEST Fragrances A refreshing grapefruit scented hand soap and lotion set by NEST that looks as good as it smells. $48 at Amazon

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans. $34.95 and up at Amazon

Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi Amazon Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi A chic way to declutter any work-from-home setup: the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder. In addition to displaying your headphones when not in use, it features three USB 3.0 ports and a hook on the back to store cables. $39.99 at Amazon

Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. $34 at Amazon

Engraved Rolling Pin Algis Crafts Amazon Engraved Rolling Pin Algis Crafts Even the baking fiend in your life probably doesn't own an embossed rolling pin. This unique gift will create memorable cookies and look great on display, too. $25.10 at Amazon

Sign up for more gift ideas from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 149 Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Best Gifts for Home - Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven and More

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide -- Including Extended Prime Day Deals!

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2020

Best Gifts for Home at Amazon -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

These Frye Handbags Are $100s Off at the Amazon Holiday Dash

43 Best Hair, Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

Amazon's Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get 25-30% Off Sitewide

These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are Still On Sale On Amazon After Prime Day

Under $600 for 1 Ct Diamond Earrings at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Levi's Jean Jackets Are $34 and Up at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale

The Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at Amazon