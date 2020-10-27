The Best Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More
If you're stuck on holiday shopping, looking to celebrity brands will sure spark ideas! Whether you're browsing for fashion items, beauty products or cookware, there's probably a star who has a line for it.
Since we're always on the lookout for the latest celebrity collections, ET Style has selected the best star-created buys that are perfect for gifting during the holiday season. Shop a range of products from limited-edition makeup sets from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty to Jennifer Lopez's handbag collaboration with Coach and Rachael Ray's kitchen essentials.
If you need even more gifting ideas, check out our extensive holiday gift guide that includes stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, subscription boxes and so much more.
Shop the best holiday gifts from celebrity brands below.
Designed in collaboration with fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets.
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).
Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades.
This romantic floral lace balconette bra and cheeky underwear duo from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line is on the top of our wish list.
A Dutch oven is the multitasking cookware wonder every kitchen needs. This bright cast iron pot by Rachael Ray offers even heat distribution for searing, slow-cooking, baking and more. Check out the Rachael Ray Show's recommendations on the best gifts for people who love to cook.
A 10-pan eyeshadow palette from Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore. We love the Suns Blazing option for its richly warm blendable shades. It's the perfect stocking stuffer, too.
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. It could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
Two makeup essentials for a bold look from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories -- long-wearing, jet black Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in the shade Punk and the bright cherry red Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in the shade Mastered.
Who doesn't want a plush, luxurious robe for the holidays? Gift this stunning velour design from Kim Kardashian West's latest SKIMS collection.
A sleek, elegant daytime leather tote in a versatile oat hue from Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, Draper James.
