Ah, Nordstrom.

The department store is a one-stop-shop for everything fashion and beauty, carrying an expansive range of brands, including high-end designers to affordable lines.

With so many choices though, what’s one to do when choosing the perfect gift for friends and family? To help you through the holiday season, ET Style has scoured through the store’s site to narrow down the best gifts that are sure to impress.

Highlights include the highly rated Zella leggings, a NARS lipstick set, Dyson hair dryer and a Barefoot Dreams throw.

Get started on holiday gift shopping by browsing our top picks from Nordstrom, ahead.

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is the classic black legging she'll never want to take off. $59 at Nordstrom

CozyChic Throw Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Barefoot Dreams A super-soft microfiber blanket that's essential for a cozy night in. $147 at Nordstrom

Star-Dipped Extra Dimension Face Compact MAC Nordstrom Star-Dipped Extra Dimension Face Compact MAC For the friend who can never have too much shimmer, this fun MAC mini palette features star-powered bronzing powder, blush and highlighter. Choose from light and medium color schemes -- both come in an appropriately glittery compact. A $53 VALUE $43 at Nordstrom

V-Neck Cardigan Something Navy Nordstrom V-Neck Cardigan Something Navy The classic cardigan is given a trendy spin in this slinky, longline design by blogger Arielle Charnas. Throw a camisole underneath for the office, then rock it alone for after-work drinks. REGULARLY $79 $47.40 at Nordstrom

Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Yves Saint Laurent The newest fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent is a sultry balance of musk and floral. Plus, that bottle is too beautiful to pass up. $78 at Nordstrom

Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Nordstrom Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Treat your loved one to the widely raved Dyson hair dryer that comes with multiple speed and heat settings, along with three attachments. It claims to provide fast drying time while smoothing the hair and increasing shine. $399 at Nordstrom

Feathers Contour Bra & Bliss Perfection Thong Natori Nordstrom Feathers Contour Bra & Bliss Perfection Thong Natori Pretty lingerie she can wear every day. This bra and thong from Natori have amazing reviews for comfortability and fit. BRA $68 at Nordstrom THONG $20 at Nordstrom

Kemmy Top Reformation Nordstrom Kemmy Top Reformation A favorite among fashion girls, a selection of Reformation pieces are available at the department store. We highly recommend a printed square-neck top that's easy to dress up and down. $128 at Nordstrom

Shearling Lace-Up Boot Marc Fisher Nordstrom Shearling Lace-Up Boot Marc Fisher Lug boots that are functional and stylish for the lady who lives in a city with real winter. $249.95 at Nordstrom

Initial Pendant Necklace Bracha Nordstrom Initial Pendant Necklace Bracha This vintage-inspired pendant necklace has a special touch thanks to the initial pendant. $52 at Nordstrom

See our sister sites for more tech holiday gift guides, gaming holiday gift guides, kitchen holiday gift guides and Rachael Ray holiday gift guides.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Holiday Gift Guide -- Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty, Home and More Deals

Holiday Gift Guide -- Beauty Products Loved by Celebs Like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and More

The Best Holiday Gifts For Fashion-Forward Women

Holiday Gift Guide -- The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts