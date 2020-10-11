The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day 2020

The holidays will be here before you know it, but there’s no need to panic. You can find major markdowns on a ton of affordable gift items during Amazon Prime Day for your loved ones, friends, co-workers, and anyone else who landed on your holiday shopping list.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which takes place from Oct. 13-14), Black Friday and Cyber Monday, early bird shoppers determined to get their hands on great deals for fashion fanatics, wine lovers, minimalists, bookworms, foodies, gamers, and more, can search Amazon’s Gift Guide to find more great gift ideas.

Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Michael Kors, Guess, Puma, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Savage x Fenty, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are just some of the major brand retailers whose items are available on Amazon.

Shop great sales on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, beauty items, hair tools, electronics, home decor items, toys, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, kitchen supplies, furniture and bedding, daily essentials, and more.

Below, see our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100 from Amazon Prime Day,

Check back with ET Style for hot deals!

Holiday Candle Harlem Candle Company Amazon Holiday Candle Harlem Candle Company Inspired by the illustrious Billie Holiday, this gorgeous candle is a refreshing, earthy scent of green pine, eucalyptus and fir balsam for a crisp winter feel. $45 at Amazon

Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper Sagaform Amazon Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper Sagaform Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs. $61.99 at Amazon

E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Cowin Amazon E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Cowin Sleek noise cancelling wireless headphones with a built-in microphone and over 30 hours of playtime. This item comes in a variety of different colors including purple, black, red, and white. $69.99 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good -- might as well smell good, too! REGULARLY $82 $46.99 at Amazon

Hydrogel Cream Honest Beauty Amazon Hydrogel Cream Honest Beauty Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic free, fragrance free and cruelty free. REGULARLY $19.99 $16.67 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $29.99 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $24.60 at Amazon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $29 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $94.80 at Amazon

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to 5 hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $54.97 at Amazon

7QT Air Fryer Oven MOOSOO Amazon 7QT Air Fryer Oven MOOSOO Moosoo’s arc shaped electric oil-less air fryer features a digital LED touchscreen, a visibility window, and detachable rotating blade for easy cleaning. REGULARLY $89.99 $76.49 at Amazon

Heated Throw Blanket Sunbeam Amazon Heated Throw Blanket Sunbeam The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings, which automatically shuts off after three hours. REGULARLY $72.98 $64.95 at Amazon

Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer Zink Amazon Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer Zink This wireless mini photo printer is compatible with iOS, Android, and bluetooth devices. $94.40 at Amazon

The All Media Easel Artist Set Royal Langnickel Amazon The All Media Easel Artist Set Royal Langnickel This robust gift set includes 12 oil paints, water colors, oil pastels, watercolor paper sheets, and acrylic paints. $72.87 at Amazon

Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan Angashion Amazon Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan Angashion This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 18% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $38.99 $31.99 at Amazon

