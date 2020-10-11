Shopping

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day 2020

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The holidays will be here before you know it, but there’s no need to panic. You can find major markdowns on a ton of affordable gift items during Amazon Prime Day for your loved ones, friends, co-workers, and anyone else who landed on your holiday shopping list. 

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which takes place from Oct. 13-14), Black Friday and Cyber Monday, early bird shoppers determined to get their hands on great deals for fashion fanatics, wine lovers, minimalists, bookworms, foodies, gamers, and more, can search Amazon’s Gift Guide to find more great gift ideas. 

Below, see our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100 from Amazon Prime Day,

Check back with ET Style for hot deals! 

Holiday Candle
Harlem Candle Company
Harlem Candle Company Holiday Candle
Amazon
Holiday Candle
Harlem Candle Company

Inspired by the illustrious Billie Holiday, this gorgeous candle is a refreshing, earthy scent of green pine, eucalyptus and fir balsam for a crisp winter feel. 

Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Sagaform
Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Amazon
Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper
Sagaform

Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs. 

Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker with Pulse Ox and Heart Rate Monitor
Garmin
Garmin 010-01995-10 Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker with Pulse Ox and Heart Rate Monitor
Garmin

Featuring a slim wristband and easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks heart rate, sleep patterns, and more. 

REGULARLY $129.99

Funko POP: The Grinch with Scarf Exclusive Vinyl Figure
Funko
POP Funko The Grinch with Scarf Exclusive Vinyl Figure
Amazon
Funko POP: The Grinch with Scarf Exclusive Vinyl Figure
Funko

A Grinch figurine that doubles as a fun holiday gift and collectible item. 

E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones
Cowin
Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones
Cowin

Sleek noise cancelling wireless headphones with a built-in microphone and over 30 hours of playtime. This item comes in a variety of different colors including purple, black, red, and white.

Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You Bundle
Amazon
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs

You look good -- might as well smell good, too!

REGULARLY $82

Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon
Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane.  This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic free, fragrance free and cruelty free.

REGULARLY $19.99

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon

The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.

REGULARLY $59.99

Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye

This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $148

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI

New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips

A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to 5 hours of battery life per charge. 

REGULARLY $59.99

7QT Air Fryer Oven
MOOSOO
Moosoo Air Fryer, 7 QT Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
7QT Air Fryer Oven
MOOSOO

Moosoo’s arc shaped electric oil-less air fryer features a digital LED touchscreen, a visibility window, and detachable rotating blade for easy cleaning. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam

The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings, which automatically shuts off after three hours. 

REGULARLY $72.98

Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Zink
Zink Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Amazon
Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Zink

This wireless mini photo printer is compatible with iOS, Android, and bluetooth devices. 

The All Media Easel Artist Set
Royal Langnickel
Royal Langnickel - The All Media Easel Artists Set
Amazon
The All Media Easel Artist Set
Royal Langnickel

This robust gift set includes 12 oil paints, water colors, oil pastels, watercolor paper sheets, and acrylic paints.

Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion
Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Amazon
Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion

This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 18% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $38.99

