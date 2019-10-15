The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 That Only Look Expensive

Finding a meaningful gift for under $50 can be a real challenge -- you want the present to seem personalized and special, but it also can’t look like you’ve raided a drugstore last-minute en route to a holiday party. Which is exactly why we did all the internet-shopping for you and rounded up some of the season’s chicest gifts all within a strict $50-or-less budget.

From a gorgeous Dutch oven dupe to a lip balm set that will spark some serious nostalgia, some of the items on this list are so amazingly priced that you might want to buy two -- and keep one for yourself.

Face Roller

Shopbop

Give someone the gift of self-care with a rose quartz facial roller. It’s said to decrease puffiness, help with circulation and roll away tension, but also, it just feels amazing at the end of the day.

Cozy Beanie

Rebecca Minkoff

This knit beanie is a sweet way to warm up someone’s day, and the tropical color is a reminder that winter isn’t forever.

Dutch Oven

Amazon

We couldn’t believe it at first either, but this hefty Dutch oven looks just like its more expensive counterparts, but is under $50! Yes, go ahead and buy a couple and keep them on hand for any gift-giving emergencies.

Lip Gloss Set

Sephora

This limited-edition set from Buxom contains five shimmery glosses that also plump the lips. You know, for New Year’s Eve.

Wireless Charger

Target

No more messy cords: Just rest the back of the phone on this pad (it works on iPhone 8 and higher) and it juices up a phone in a flash. Gift one to that friend who’s always asking to borrow a charger.

Cocktail Mixers

Nordstrom

Stock a friend’s bar cart (really, who doesn’t have a bar cart these days?) with these chic syrups that will up anyone’s cocktail-making game. (These are made to last -- each bottle makes 16 cocktails).

Pillow Cover

Help a friend spruce up her new apartment with a graphic pillowcase that goes with just about any kind of decor scheme.

Table Tennis

Neiman Marcus

Give a portable table tennis game to that sociable person who always loves to host parties -- it turns almost any table into a competitive battlefield.

Pretty Puzzle

Your most artsy pal will love the graphic wavy pattern on this 500-piece puzzle, a collaboration between Areaware and splashy Brooklyn designer Dusen Dusen. This might just be a coffee table regular.

Lip Balm Set

Lip Smacker's

Nostalgia alert: Give the ultimate lip balm library to the BFF and watch her die of excitement. This adorable kit houses 36 of Lip Smacker’s original flavors, from Dr. Pepper to cotton candy.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fashion Holiday Gifts on Amazon: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Tory Burch Earrings and More

The Best Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Products Loved By Celebs Like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and More!

The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!