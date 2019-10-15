The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 That Only Look Expensive
Finding a meaningful gift for under $50 can be a real challenge -- you want the present to seem personalized and special, but it also can’t look like you’ve raided a drugstore last-minute en route to a holiday party. Which is exactly why we did all the internet-shopping for you and rounded up some of the season’s chicest gifts all within a strict $50-or-less budget.
From a gorgeous Dutch oven dupe to a lip balm set that will spark some serious nostalgia, some of the items on this list are so amazingly priced that you might want to buy two -- and keep one for yourself.
Face Roller
Give someone the gift of self-care with a rose quartz facial roller. It’s said to decrease puffiness, help with circulation and roll away tension, but also, it just feels amazing at the end of the day.
Shop: Kitsch Rose Quartz Roller, $28 at Shopbop
Cozy Beanie
This knit beanie is a sweet way to warm up someone’s day, and the tropical color is a reminder that winter isn’t forever.
Shop: Rebecca Minkoff Milano Cuff Beanie, $38
Dutch Oven
We couldn’t believe it at first either, but this hefty Dutch oven looks just like its more expensive counterparts, but is under $50! Yes, go ahead and buy a couple and keep them on hand for any gift-giving emergencies.
Shop: AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 6-Quart, $45
Lip Gloss Set
This limited-edition set from Buxom contains five shimmery glosses that also plump the lips. You know, for New Year’s Eve.
Shop: Buxom Gimme Glitter Plumping Lip Gloss Set, $25 at Sephora
Wireless Charger
No more messy cords: Just rest the back of the phone on this pad (it works on iPhone 8 and higher) and it juices up a phone in a flash. Gift one to that friend who’s always asking to borrow a charger.
Shop: Heyday Qi Wireless Fabric Charging Puck, $25 at Target
Cocktail Mixers
Stock a friend’s bar cart (really, who doesn’t have a bar cart these days?) with these chic syrups that will up anyone’s cocktail-making game. (These are made to last -- each bottle makes 16 cocktails).
Shop: W&P Designer Craft 3-Pack Cocktail Mixes, $36 at Nordstrom
Pillow Cover
Help a friend spruce up her new apartment with a graphic pillowcase that goes with just about any kind of decor scheme.
Shop: H&M Cushion Cover with Tassels, $30
Table Tennis
Give a portable table tennis game to that sociable person who always loves to host parties -- it turns almost any table into a competitive battlefield.
Shop: Sunnylife Play On Table Tennis Glitter, $35 at Neiman Marcus
Pretty Puzzle
Your most artsy pal will love the graphic wavy pattern on this 500-piece puzzle, a collaboration between Areaware and splashy Brooklyn designer Dusen Dusen. This might just be a coffee table regular.
Shop: Areaware Arc Pattern Puzzle, $25 at ban.do
Lip Balm Set
Nostalgia alert: Give the ultimate lip balm library to the BFF and watch her die of excitement. This adorable kit houses 36 of Lip Smacker’s original flavors, from Dr. Pepper to cotton candy.
Shop: Lip Smacker 36-piece Original & Best Lip Balm Vault, $30
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
