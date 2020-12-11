The holiday season is in full effect, and if you're stumped on what to get for a loved one consider jewelry! A gorgeous piece of sparkle or bauble is a great holiday gift and there are so many options -- and often holiday deals and steals -- on Amazon.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Be sure to also check out more holiday gifts on Amazon such as gifts under $200, beauty gifts, Amazon devices, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Shop the best holiday jewelry gifts on Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Pandora Amazon Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Pandora Pandora Jewelry rings are popular on many wish lists. This three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. Starting $65 at Amazon

Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Amazon Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 at Amazon

Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $89 at Amazon

Round CZ Tennis Bracelet CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Amazon Round CZ Tennis Bracelet CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come. $98 at Amazon

Triplès Hoops Shashi Amazon Triplès Hoops Shashi Layer on multiple hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. $68 at Amazon

Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings Lele Sadoughi Amazon Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings Lele Sadoughi These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level. REGULARLY $145 $101.50 at Amazon

Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Gorjana Amazon Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Gorjana You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. $75 at Amazon

14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Zoe Chicco Amazon 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Zoe Chicco A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond. $330 at Amazon

Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet Kate Spade Amazon Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet Kate Spade This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything. $58 at Amazon

Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. (It was also featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.) A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. $179.99 at Amazon

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN Amazon Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. REGULARLY $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace VIKI LYNN Amazon Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace VIKI LYNN This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant. $159.99 at Amazon

