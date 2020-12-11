Shopping

The Best Holiday Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
The holiday season is in full effect, and if you're stumped on what to get for a loved one consider jewelry! A gorgeous piece of sparkle or bauble is a great holiday gift and there are so many options -- and often holiday deals and steals -- on Amazon.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Be sure to also check out more holiday gifts on Amazon such as gifts under $200, beauty gifts, Amazon devices, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Shop the best holiday jewelry gifts on Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora
Pandora Jewelry rings are popular on many wish lists. This three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. 
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
tory burch earrings
Amazon
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane
This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come. 
Triplès Hoops
Shashi
shashi hoops
Amazon
Triplès Hoops
Shashi
Layer on multiple hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set.
Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Heart Earrings
Amazon
Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level. 
REGULARLY $145
Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana
You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. 
14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Amazon
14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco
A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond. 
Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. (It was also featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.) A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. 
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amanda Rose Collection
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amazon
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amanda Rose Collection
Because diamonds are a girl's best friend.
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.
REGULARLY $99.99
Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN
This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant.

