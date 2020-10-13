Whether you’re furnishing your home or picking up a housewarming gift for someone special, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.

The annual sale serves up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 takes place from Oct. 13-14, giving you a head start on your holiday shopping list before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season. Besides home decor, the mega Amazon sale offers discounts on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, men's clothing, designer handbags, cozy sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, camping gear and travel gear. Prime Day shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.

The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Since you only have two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals from Amazon Prime Day. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!

100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter Cosybay Amazon 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter Cosybay Cozy up for the fall and winter in the Cosybay 100% cotton quilted down comforter, offered in feather and down alternative styles. LIST PRICE $89.99 $50.99

Cecilia Swivel Chair with Loose Cover Christopher Knight Home Amazon Cecilia Swivel Chair with Loose Cover Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home's Cecilia Swivel Chair is cozy and durable with a loose cover. You can even add a matching ottoman for additional cost. REGULARLY $155.05 $103.77 at Amazon

Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Amazon Amazon Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Amazon This cute Mickey Mouses wall clock syncs with your Amazon Echo device to keep you on schedule. This Prime Day deal makes a great holiday gift for your smart home-obsessed friends and family. REGULARLY $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Storage Ottoman First Hill Amazon Storage Ottoman First Hill Kick your feet up and remember how much you saved -- 20%! -- on this blue linen ottoman from First Hill. Available in five styles. REGULARLY $94.86 $75.89 at Amazon

Zinus Benton Sofa Zinus Amazon Zinus Benton Sofa Zinus Lounge in style on the Zinus Benton sofa. The slate grey color fits in in just about any room. Also available in loveseat size. $410

Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Amazon Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Pull the room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. The 7'10" x 10'2" size is just under 60% off for Prime Day. REGULARLY $120.02 $84.98

