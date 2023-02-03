Whether you're preparing to host this year's Super Bowl party or just looking to save time in the kitchen and make the cooking process more efficient, now is the perfect time to shop deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can shop Amazon's sale and save up to 30% on Instant Pot's popular pressure cookers and air fryers that are easy to use and provide delicious results.

Shop Instant Pot Deals

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

For those wanting to upgrade their kitchen this month, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

With these kitchen essentials on sale, we've rounded up the best Instant Pot deals available right now. Below, shop the best Instant Pot pressure cooker, dutch oven, and air fryer deals at Amazon.

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven Amazon Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven Instant Pot's electric Dutch oven allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop. The heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is not only removable, but also oven and stovetop-safe. $230 $180 Shop Now

