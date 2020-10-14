The Best Jackets at Prime Day 2020

It's here! Amazon Prime Day has arrived and brought with it tons of timely deals on coats and jackets. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase during the Prime Day sale, which runs from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so you can be prepared for the cooler fall and winter weather ahead.

There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at the Amazon Prime Day sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, now is the perfect time to buy.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on outerwear pieces.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day coat and jacket deals.

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Amazon Vegan Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket, on sale 20% off for Amazon Prime Day. REGULARLY $128 $102.40 at Amazon

Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets Levi's Amazon Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets Levi's A classic Levi's jacket that will keep you warm all fall. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Amazon

Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets. REGULARLY $119.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Escalier Amazon Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Escalier This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. REGULARLY $35.99 $28.79 at Amazon

Sign up for more Amazon deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2020 -- The Best Fashion, Smart Home, Computers, Tablets, TVs, Echos & Cookware Deals

Best Gifts for Home at Amazon Prime Day 2020 -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Women's Fashion Deals

Levi's Jean Jackets $35 and Up at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear

Target Deal Days to Compete With Amazon Prime Day

The Best Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Savage X Fenty, UGG and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Loungewear Deals

Save Up to 55% Off Designer Sunglasses at Amazon Prime Day 2020

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 at Amazon's Fall Sale

The Best Home Decor Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save on the Dyson Airwrap and Revlon One-Step

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Jewelry Deals