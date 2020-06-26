The Best J.Crew Deals for Women and Men From Amazon Summer Sale

Get deals on J.Crew clothing! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering discounts on select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection.

Shop summer essentials from the brand such as shorts, dresses, tees and jeans. Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is filled with other warm-weather styles like Ray-Ban sunglasses and Superga sneakers. Additional brands that are part of the Amazon fashion sale include Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Adidas.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Enjoy up to 40% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks.

Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Collect multiple colors of the essential cotton v-neck tee. REGULARLY $20.78 $14.99 at Amazon

Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt J.Crew Mercantile This handsome slim-fit shirt looks great over jeans or trousers. REGULARLY $45 $24.99 at Amazon

Long-Sleeve Textured Stripe Shirt Dress J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Long-Sleeve Textured Stripe Shirt Dress J.Crew Mercantile A breezy striped shirt dress with tie waist. REGULARLY $69.50 $49.99 at Amazon

10" Cutoff Denim Boy Short J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 10" Cutoff Denim Boy Short J.Crew Mercantile Denim shorts to wear for every summertime activity. REGULARLY $35.67 $24.99 at Amazon

Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Skinny jeans you'll wear for many seasons. REGULARLY $49.50 $36.99 at Amazon

Classic Denim Jacket J.Crew Amazon Classic Denim Jacket J.Crew A classic denim jacket is a wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $79.50 $59.99 at Amazon

9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile A chino short is a no-brainer for warm weather. REGULARLY $45.50 $39.99 at Amazon

Funnelneck Sweatshirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Funnelneck Sweatshirt J.Crew Mercantile A striped funnelneck sweatshirt with drawstring. REGULARLY $55 $29.99 at Amazon

