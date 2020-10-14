Shopping

The Best Jewelry Deals at Prime Day: Diamonds, Pearls and More!

By ETonline Staff
Best Jewelry Deals
Prime Day 2020 is finally here! Amazon Prime Day 2020, the online retailer giant's biggest sale event of the year, has kicked off. From Oct. 13 to 14, Amazon is offering can't-miss deals across multiple categories, including stunning jewelry. 

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping. Treat yourself or a special someone to a beautiful piece of jewelry. Prime Day 2020 deals are filled with options spanning from elegant diamonds to on-trend fashion baubles. 

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. Plus, don't forget to check out more amazing deals from more of our favorite retailers such as Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Save Big event

Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Amazon
Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons

Treat yourself with this stackable diamond band. 

Bianca Small Necklace
Jennifer Zeuner
Jennifer Zeuner Bianca Small Necklace
Amazon
Bianca Small Necklace
Jennifer Zeuner

This Jennifer Zeuner necklace features a sleek geometric arrow pendant. Wear alone or stack with additional chains. 

REGULARLY $154

Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane

This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come. 

REGULARLY $98

Triplès Hoops
Shashi
Shashi Triplès Hoops
Amazon
Triplès Hoops
Shashi

Layer on multiple gold hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. 

REGULARLY $68

Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Heart Earrings
Amazon
Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings
Lele Sadoughi

These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level. 

REGULARLY $145

Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana

You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. 

REGULARLY $75

14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Amazon
14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco

A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond. 

REGULARLY $330

Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace
Jules Smith
Jules Smith Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace
Jules Smith

A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith. 

REGULARLY $70

AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amanda Rose Collection
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amazon
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amanda Rose Collection

Because diamonds are a girl's best friend. 

Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN

Grab this amazing deal now, and check a special someone off your holiday gift list. 

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN

These elegant classics make a timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.

