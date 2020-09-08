Shopping

The Best Jewelry Deals from the Amazon Labor Day Sale (Extended)

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Jewelry Deals - Gorjana
Amazon/Gorjana

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. 

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, designer handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingdiamondsdeals under $50 and shoes.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon Big Labor Day sale. 

Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons
Ross-Simons Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Amazon
Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons

This simply stunning diamond ring is under $200 at Amazon right now.

Leanor Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
kendra_scott_leanor_pendant_necklace
Amazon
Leanor Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott

This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from.  This style is 20% off while supplies last.

REGULARLY $75

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi

These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Houston Diamond District
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Amazon
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Houston Diamond District

Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.

Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_small_square_stud_earrings
Amazon
Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Small Stud Glitter Earrings are faceted stud earrings in four-prong settings. These are not tiny studs, but they’re perfect for women who love sparkle and girly things. These earrings are currently 40% off the retail price.

REGULARLY $99

Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil
Fossil Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil

This stainless steel gold tone necklace from Fossil has a 16" x 2" box chain and a white mother of pearl heart charm.

REGULARLY $58

Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York

Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. 

REGULARLY $68

Alex Drop Earrings
Kendra Scott
kendra_scott_alex_drop_earrings
Amazon
Alex Drop Earrings
Kendra Scott

The Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings are gold and white mother of pearl, and this style comes in 12 different stone options. These drop earrings are 27% off right now at the Amazon sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $55

Stainless Steel Bangle
Skagen
Skagen Stainless Steel Bangle
Amazon
Stainless Steel Bangle
Skagen

This Skagen silver-tone open-ended bangle bracelet features two metal strands—one of which is organically shaped and accented by crystals. Get this bracelet for 62% off the retail price at the Amazon sale.

REGULARLY $70

Pearl Lariat Necklace
Lucky Brand
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Pearl Lariat Necklace
Lucky Brand

This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. This Lucky Brand necklace is 41% off at Amazon, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $39

