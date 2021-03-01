Right about now, we could all use a little bit of sparkle to brighten our day. For that, we're looking at jewelry because a gorgeous glittering bauble or shiny new studs can lift your mood, elevate an outfit or make a video meeting a little more dazzling. Thanks to Amazon, you don't have to go too far out of your way to find great deals on new trinkets and gems. Whether you're looking for a La Manso ring dupe or you're shopping for an elegant gift for your SO, we've sifted through its catalog and picked out some of the best jewelry on Amazon.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora, Kate Spade, Swarovski, and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Shop the best jewelry and gifts on Amazon below.

PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring Amazon PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring If you've been eyeing those La Manso resin rings Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus have been spotted in, these resin rings are a less expensive alternative. Shop now to get nine rings to mix and match. $13 AT AMAZON Buy now

Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Amazon Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver It's easy to see what Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. This gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Shashi Triplès Hoops Amazon Shashi Triplès Hoops Layer on multiple hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. It's the perfect Valentine's gift for someone who likes to play with jewelry. $68 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace Amazon ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace The search for the right chunky chain to complete your outfit is over. Amazon shoppers love the value of this rolo chain. $15 ON AMAZON Buy now

Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace Amazon Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. Its minimalist style makes it the perfect accessory for just about any outfit. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Amazon Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $80 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain Amazon Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain If you're skipping white gold in favor of silver jewelry, this herringbone necklace can complete your outfit. $45 AT AMAZON Buy now

Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace Amazon Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors for your Valentine. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. $87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring Amazon JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring This is just the right chunky croissant ring to make a statement this year. Amazon shoppers say this classy and chic ring is just the right size. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy now

Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings Amazon Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings These Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings are the perfect dainty earrings for the woman in your life. Gift these Flower Stud Earrings and brighten up anyone's day. $85AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch This Anne Klein Bracelet Watch makes the perfect gift as it duals as a bracelet and a watch. $62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet Amazon CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for Valentine's Days to come. $98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Amazon VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated Amazon Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated This necklace has over 13 options of necklaces to be layered. For the special person who loves dainty necklaces, this 18k gold plated necklace options makes a special gift. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace A dainty 14K choker necklace with a 1.5 Carat Swarovski Crystal Solitaire. With over 5,000 reviews and under $15, this necklace is the gift you cannot pass up! $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings Amazon Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings Betsey Johnson does not disappoint with these Heart Safety Pin Earrings. Perfect as a gift for someone else or for yourself to celebrate Valentine's Day. $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Personalized jewelry like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace Amazon VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant. $160 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch This Silver Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Watch makes the perfect gift for this Valentine's Day. This watch is available in gold, rose gold, two-tone options, and more. $63 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Amazon Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8. $350 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Dresses

Best Kate Spade Deals on Amazon

Amazon Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Amazon Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35

Amazon Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600 at Amazon

Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

Best Amazon Deals on Underwear

The Best Jewelry From Etsy