Right about now, we could all use a little bit of sparkle to brighten our day and with Mother's Day coming up, we're looking at jewelry. A gorgeous twinkling bauble or shiny new studs can lift your mom's mood, elevate an outfit or make a video meeting a little more dazzling. Thanks to Amazon, you don't have to go too far out of your way to find great deals on new trinkets and gems. Whether you're looking for a La Manso ring dupe for everyday wear, you need a glittering gift for Mother's Day or you're shopping for an elegant gift for your SO, we've sifted through Amazon's catalog and picked out some of the best jewelry on Amazon for Mother's Day. 

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora, Kate Spade, Swarovski, and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Shop the best jewelry and gifts on Amazon below. 

Shashi Triplès Hoops
shashi hoops
Amazon
Shashi Triplès Hoops
Layer on multiple hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. It's the perfect Mother's Day gift for a mom who likes to play with jewelry.
$68 AT AMAZON
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
This necklace has over 13 options of necklaces to be layered. For the special person who loves dainty necklaces, this 18k gold plated necklace options makes a special gift.
$13 AT AMAZON
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant.
$160 AT AMAZON
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart.
$100 AT AMAZON
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
It's easy to see what Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. This gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. 
$47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
$58 AT AMAZON
Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings
Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings
Amazon
Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings
These Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings are the perfect dainty earrings for the woman in your life. Gift these Flower Stud Earrings and brighten up anyone's day.
$84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Personalized jewelry like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for.
$60 AT AMAZON
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece your mom will wear for years to come. 
$98 AT AMAZON
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Amazon
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8. 
$350 AT AMAZON
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch
This Anne Klein Bracelet Watch makes the perfect gift as it duals as a bracelet and a watch. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace
ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace
Amazon
ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace
The search for the right chunky chain to complete your outfit is over. Amazon shoppers love the value of this rolo chain. 
$14 ON AMAZON
JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring
JINEAR 18k Gold Plated Croissant Braided Twisted Signet Chunky Dome Ring
Amazon
JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring
This is just the right chunky croissant ring to make a statement this year. Amazon shoppers say this classy and chic ring is just the right size. 
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Amazon
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Betsey Johnson does not disappoint with these Heart Safety Pin Earrings. Perfect as a gift for your partner or as a Mother's Day gift.
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors for your mom for Mother's Day. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. 
$86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch
This Silver Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Watch makes the perfect gift for this Mother's Day. This watch is available in gold, rose gold, two-tone options, and more.
$66 AT AMAZON
Amanda Rose Collection AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Amanda Rose Collection AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Because diamonds are a girl's best friend.
$278 AT AMAZON
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace
You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. Its minimalist style makes it the perfect accessory for just about any outfit. 
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain
Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain
Amazon
Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain
If you're skipping white gold in favor of silver jewelry, this herringbone necklace can complete your outfit. 
$45 AT AMAZON
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace
A dainty 14K choker necklace with a 1.5 Carat Swarovski Crystal Solitaire. With over 5,000 reviews and under $15, this necklace is the gift you cannot pass up! 
$13 AT AMAZON
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
tory burch earrings
Amazon
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
$81 AT AMAZON
PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring
PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring
Amazon
PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring
If you've been eyeing those La Manso resin rings Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus have been spotted in, these resin rings are a less expensive alternative. Shop now to get nine rings to mix and match. 
$18 AT AMAZON

