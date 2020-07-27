The Best Kate Spade New York Bags and Jewelry at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade New York deals -- and we've got a sneak preview.
You'll be able to score discounts on the designer brand's stylish leather handbags, wallets, sunglasses, jewelry and more in just a couple of weeks. In the meantime, start picking out which of these accessories you'll be purchasing.
ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can start shopping the deals even earlier, on Aug. 13. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping.
Below, our Kate Spade New York picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
We're delighted to report that Kate Spade New York's jewelry offerings are on par with their iconic handbags.
A sleek little wallet that comes in black and blush.
Classic sunglasses that easily transition into fall.
We love dainty jewelry, especially when it's personalized. This pendant makes a great gift, too.
When you need to carry more than your essentials and you still want to look stylish.
