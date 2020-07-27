Shopping

The Best Kate Spade New York Bags and Jewelry at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kate spade nordstrom sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade New York deals -- and we've got a sneak preview.

You'll be able to score discounts on the designer brand's stylish leather handbags, wallets, sunglasses, jewelry and more in just a couple of weeks. In the meantime, start picking out which of these accessories you'll be purchasing.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can start shopping the deals even earlier, on Aug. 13. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. 

Below, our Kate Spade New York picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

We're delighted to report that Kate Spade New York's jewelry offerings are on par with their iconic handbags.

Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $48

A sleek little wallet that comes in black and blush.

Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet
Kate Spade New York
florence zip around leather wallet
Nordstrom
Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $188

Classic sunglasses that easily transition into fall.

Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $180

We love dainty jewelry, especially when it's personalized. This pendant makes a great gift, too. 

Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade New York
mini initial pendant necklace
Nordstrom
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $44

When you need to carry more than your essentials and you still want to look stylish.

Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $328

