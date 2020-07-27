The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade New York deals -- and we've got a sneak preview.

You'll be able to score discounts on the designer brand's stylish leather handbags, wallets, sunglasses, jewelry and more in just a couple of weeks. In the meantime, start picking out which of these accessories you'll be purchasing.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can start shopping the deals even earlier, on Aug. 13. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping.

Below, our Kate Spade New York picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

We're delighted to report that Kate Spade New York's jewelry offerings are on par with their iconic handbags.

Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $48 $28.90 at Nordstrom

A sleek little wallet that comes in black and blush.

Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $188 $99 at Nordstrom

Classic sunglasses that easily transition into fall.

Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $180 $119.90 at Nordstrom

We love dainty jewelry, especially when it's personalized. This pendant makes a great gift, too.

Mini Initial Pendant Necklace Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Mini Initial Pendant Necklace Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $44 $24.90 at Nordstrom

When you need to carry more than your essentials and you still want to look stylish.

Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $328 $199.90 at Nordstrom

