The Best Kids Shoes: Sandals, Sneakers and More from the Amazon Sale

Shopping for new kids' shoes? We're here to help!

There are a lot of options out there and depending on what your little one needs -- from open-toe sandals for summer or a fresh pair of everyday sneakers -- we can all agree comfort is top priority.

Whether you've got a baby, toddler, kid or teen, ET Style has selected the best kids' shoes you can buy right now.

Ahead, check out our picks from TOMS, Adidas, Stride Rite and more brands.

LiteRide Clog Kids Crocs DSW LiteRide Clog Kids Crocs Crocs are a fantastic effortless style for younger kids on the go. The clog's slingback strap ensures the shoe stays on the foot. The soft, flexible foam Matlite upper and LiteRide foam footbed results in a comfy, cushioned fit. DSW is offering a free art set (blue or purple) for a kids purchase of $29 or more when you enter the code PURPLEKIT or BLUEKIT at checkout, while supplies last. $39.99 at DSW

Jefferson Kids Shoes Native Zappos Jefferson Kids Shoes Native Native's rubber footwear make for a great water shoe for any kid. The Jefferson style is fantastic on land and in the sea. The round-toe, slip-on shoe style features shock absorption and odor resistance. The lightweight shoe is easy on a child's foot and is hand-washable. It's available in an array of colors, too! $35 at Zappos

Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas Adidas shoes are the best for active kids. The bestselling Ultraboost 20 running shoe has responsive cushioning that energizes every stride, non-slip grippy rubber outsole and textile upper for optimal support for growing feet. $90 at Adidas

Silver Iridescent Droplets Tiny Mary Jane Slip-On TOMS TOMS Silver Iridescent Droplets Tiny Mary Jane Slip-On TOMS TOMS has a range of options of baby shoe styles, toddler shoes and kids' shoes. We love this shimmery Mary Jane design with velcro closure that can be worn as dress shoes. $33.95 at TOMS

Rainbow Gladiator Sandal FabKids FabKids Rainbow Gladiator Sandal FabKids Can't keep up with how fast your kids' feet grow? Try a shoe subscription service from FabKids. Sign up to become a VIP member and receive shoe styles 40% off retail prices. Returns and exchanges are free. Right now, as a new member get two pairs from $9.95 and free shipping. These rainbow gladiator sandals are adorable for summer. REGULARLY $34 $29.95 for VIP at FabKids

Classic Checker Slip-On Vans Nordstrom Classic Checker Slip-On Vans Offered in baby, toddler, little kid and big kid sizes, the iconic Vans checkered canvas shoes are equally comfortable and stylish thanks to the slip-on design and retro aesthetic. Plus, you can match with your little one! Starting $34.95 at Nordstrom

360 Taye 2.0 Sneaker Stride Rite Stride Rite 360 Taye 2.0 Sneaker Stride Rite Stride Rite has some of the most comfortable kids' shoe options. The washable Stride Rite 360 Taye 2.0 Sneaker features a soft memory foam footbed for cushioning, sock insole you can remove for a wide foot fit and easy hook-and-loop-strap closure. $35 at Stride Rite

Flip Kicks: Twi-Lites 2.0 in Neon Muse Skechers Skechers Flip Kicks: Twi-Lites 2.0 in Neon Muse Skechers Score a pair of fun shoes like these high-top sneakers from Skechers. The zebra sequin changes color from pink to green and it has a side zipper for easy access. $33 at Skechers

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

