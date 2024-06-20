Shop
The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop on Amazon: Save Up to 60% on Ninja, Vitamix, Nespresso and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:45 PM PDT, June 20, 2024

Get up to 60% off small kitchen appliances from Vitamix blenders to Nespresso coffee makers at Amazon.

Summer is officially here, and the kitchen deals are coming in hot. If your cooking go-to's could use an upgrade for the sunny season, now's a great time to elevate your kitchen appliances. As Prime Day 2024 approaches, Amazon is rolling out early deals on everything home chefs and cooking newbies alike will use for years to come.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an indoor grill for when it's too hot to cook outside, we suggest checking out Amazon's deals. From espresso machines to the cult-favorite Ninja Creami ice cream maker, you can score discounts on major brands like Nespresso, Cuisinart, Vitamix and Zojirushi — all on sale for up to 60% off.

There has never been a better excuse for a kitchen refresh. No matter your level of comfort in the kitchen, we’ve found an Amazon deal to make your life a little bit easier. Below, check out the best kitchen appliance deals to shop from Amazon before they're gone.

Best Indoor Grill Deals

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo

Whether you're whipping up pancakes in the morning or grilling steaks for dinner, this Ninja appliance features a grill grate and flat top BBQ griddle, designed to deliver perfect char-grilled results.

$370 $180

Shop Now

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill
Amazon

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill

The Instant Indoor Grill combines smart indoor grilling with air frying, baking and more – for perfect chargrilled results. Plus, the OdorErase filter makes this grill perfect for indoor cooking, removing up to 30% of cooking odors.

$200 $130

Shop Now

All-Clad AutoSense Stainless Steel Indoor Grill

All-Clad AutoSense Stainless Steel Indoor Grill
Amazon

All-Clad AutoSense Stainless Steel Indoor Grill

You don't have to go outside to enjoy grilled food when you use All-Clad's Electric Grill. It features 9 automatic programs and a Custom Temp mode for all of your BBQ needs.

$280 $200

Shop Now

 Best Coffee Maker Deals

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

With over 40 blends available, from espressos to large cups, each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. Plus, it comes with a Aeroccino milk frother to make delicious cappuccinos and lattes with perfectly steamed milk.

$179 $112

Shop Now

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

In a compact design, brew lattes, cappuccinos and more in a comfort of your home. 

$100 $87

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker

Along with the Nespresso crafting excellent espresso at the touch of a button, the included Nespresso Aeroccino3 provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds.

$249 $175

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Enjoy delicious coffee made in seconds with the highly-rated Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Best Ice Cream Maker Deals

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​ and Mix-in.

$230 $189

Shop Now

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts. 

$100 $85

Shop Now

Best Blender Deals

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor
Amazon

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor

Whip up your go-to dip in a fraction of the time thanks to the Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor.

$165 $68

Shop Now

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Amazon

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender

Whip up your favorite smoothies and soups with Ninja's Professional Blender, which features 1000 watts of professional power and advanced Total Crushing Technology.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.

$500 $354

Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140 $120

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. 

$549 $408

Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Save big on Ninja's Mega Kitchen System, boasting a 1500-watt motor base for effortless ingredient processing. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Best Air Fryer Deals

Ultrean Air Fryer

Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.

$96 $70

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
Amazon

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer

Cook all of your favorites — fries, meats, fish, pizza and even cake — with this sleek air fryer that TikTok loves. Take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to eight cooking presets.

$120 $75

Shop Now

Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer

Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon

Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer

Your Instant Vortex takes the place of four separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster and oven bake. 

$140 $80

Shop Now

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Amazon

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster. 

$120 $90

Shop Now

Best Rice Cooker Deals

Zojirushi NHS-06 3-Cup (Uncooked) Rice Cooker

Zojirushi NHS-06 3-Cup (Uncooked) Rice Cooker
Amazon

Zojirushi NHS-06 3-Cup (Uncooked) Rice Cooker

With an easy-to-use single switch control and see-through glass lid, this rice cooker yields up to six cups of rice, which is more than enough to feed two people for one meal.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer
Amazon

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer

The Zojirushi rice cooker can cook white/sushi rice, mixed rice, brown rice and sweet rice. There's a quick cooking setting, a steam setting that allows you to prolong the life of your already cooked rice, and a cake setting.

$233 $199

Shop Now

Best Pressure Cooker Deals

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 28 customizable cooking programs

$190 $129

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Save on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150 $130

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo

The 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate and more. Plus, according to the retailer, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil. 

$150 $113

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: