Summer is officially here, and the kitchen deals are coming in hot. If your cooking go-to's could use an upgrade for the sunny season, now's a great time to elevate your kitchen appliances. As Prime Day 2024 approaches, Amazon is rolling out early deals on everything home chefs and cooking newbies alike will use for years to come.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an indoor grill for when it's too hot to cook outside, we suggest checking out Amazon's deals. From espresso machines to the cult-favorite Ninja Creami ice cream maker, you can score discounts on major brands like Nespresso, Cuisinart, Vitamix and Zojirushi — all on sale for up to 60% off.

There has never been a better excuse for a kitchen refresh. No matter your level of comfort in the kitchen, we’ve found an Amazon deal to make your life a little bit easier. Below, check out the best kitchen appliance deals to shop from Amazon before they're gone.

Best Indoor Grill Deals

Best Coffee Maker Deals

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $140 Shop Now

Best Ice Cream Maker Deals

Best Blender Deals

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $120 Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. $549 $408 Shop Now

Best Air Fryer Deals

Best Rice Cooker Deals

Best Pressure Cooker Deals

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

