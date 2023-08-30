From weddings to Labor Day weekend and all celebrations in between, the busy end-of-summer travel season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

This week, we're seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Labor Day weekend 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled summer.

The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Save 30% on select styles of Samsonite's suitcases and travel bags for your holiday weekend plus lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now for their Labor Day sale.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

As part of their Labor Day event, save up to 20% on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your long weekend and future adventures.

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. with code longweekend $275 $248 Shop Now

Travel all summer long with an Away suitcase set on sale now. Get $50 off your choice of carry-on and checked suitcase, or $100 off a carry-on, Medium, and Large.

Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On Flex, The Medium Away Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On Flex, The Medium The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable polycarbonate hard shell. Its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make Labor Day holiday packing that much easier. $720 $670 Shop Now

As part of their End of Summer Sale, Calpak luggage is on sale for as much as 60% off. Save 10% on carry-ons and luggage sets with everything that you need for your next trip with code: BACKTOIT.

Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set Calpak Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set Calpak's marble Astyll Collection has spinner wheels, expandable capacity, and pocket dividers for any and every trip you embark on. $715 $429 Shop Now

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, luggage deals at Amazon this week include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more up to 70% off.

Take 15% off any bag from Travelpro's Platinum Elite Luggage Collection for durable and dependable suitcases that make great holiday weekend travel accessories.

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here, and right now, you can save up to 60% on items across all categories, including travel bags from Herschel, Carhartt, Barbour and more.

Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make your upcoming long weekend trip a breeze for the unofficial end of summer. Whether you've has your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bag, here are our favorites to save on new luggage now. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale for their lowest price ever right now.

The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Traveling is a breeze with the minimalist Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight. $284 $255 Shop Now

Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium Away Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium Get $100 off the ideal three-piece luggage set for a family getaway. When not in use, the smaller suitcases nest inside The Large to save space. $1,165 $1,065 Shop Now

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set Calpak Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set This rose gold set from Calpak is perfect for Labor Day celebration travels. $715 $495 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Amazon Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport to get to your Labor Day holiday on time. $400 $104 Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Save $90+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States. $200 $107 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On Get ready to go to your favorite attractions and other fun things. Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for traveling workers. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on. $140 $67 Shop Now

Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote Whether you're traveling to work or a Labor Day Parade, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. $175 $99 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Whether you're traveling to San Fransisco or North Carolina, you must have dependable luggage for your Labor Day event. Workers need time off - Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set for your Labor Day vacation. $340 $119 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The Winfield 2 hard is perfect for your Labor Day travels. The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

