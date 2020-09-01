The Best Labor Day Sales -- Shop Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals

Don't be sad that summer is almost over -- be excited that Labor Day sales are coming!

The holiday that serves as the unofficial start of fall is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items, and this year's deals are rolling in. Nestled between the current Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and November's Black Friday/Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2020 -- which falls on Monday, Sept. 7 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers looking to save.

So what will be on sale? There are amazing deals from Allswell, Backcountry, Minna, REI, Boutique Rugs, GlassesUSA, Kindred Bravely, Splendid and so many other brands. Plus, it's the best time of the year to save on mattresses -- see our list of the best Labor Day mattress deals. Some of this year's deals are already live and more will continue to roll out over the beginning of September -- so you'll still have plenty of time for your traditional Labor Day celebration of relaxing and eating barbecue over the long weekend.

We also have a good idea of what's to come for Labor Day 2020 from last year's sales, which brought major discounts from go-to retailers like Shopbop, Revolve, Macy's and Bloomingdale's and brands including Good American, Marc Jacobs, Benefit and Eloquii.

We'll be updating this story with tons of upcoming Labor Day deals, sales and other ways to save, so keep checking back!

The Best Labor Day Fashion Deals

Backcountry

Through Sept. 7, take up to 50% off Arc'teryx, The North Face, Marmot and other top brands.

Banana Republic

Take up to 40% off hundreds of new arrivals for men and women. No promo code is needed to score this deal.

Boden

From Sept. 2 to 7, take 20% off clothing and accessories for all: men, women, kids and baby -- at the Boden Labor Day sale.

Diane von Furstenburg

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 7, take 25% off everything when you use promo code HERECOMESFALL. This sale excludes TVF for DVF items. Shop our favorite DVF styles.

Eloquii

From Sept. 2 to 6, take up to 60% off sitewide at Eloquii, a top fashion destination for women sizes 14 to 28. Some exclusions apply, but expect to save on tons of trendy tops, cozy house dresses, casual jackets and more. Check out the site for even more deals that are live right now.

Franco Sarto

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, take 25% off and enjoy free shipping with promo code LDWSAVINGS. Exclusions apply.

Frankies Bikinis

From Sept. 1 to 6, take 20% off sitewide with promo code LDW20 -- the apparel and swimwear brand is loved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Plus, enjoy free two-day shipping on Aug. 30.

GlassesUSA

Through Sept. 12, use promo code LABOR65 to take up to 65% off frames for in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (plus get free shipping). Want to save on premium frames? Use promo code LABOR25 to take 25% off most premium frames.

Hanky Panky

From Sept. 2 through 8, take up to 70% off signature Hanky Panky styles sitewide. Score Basic Bare Multi-Packs, printed styles, Retro V-kinis and the best-selling Signature Lace Thongs for as low as $12.99.

Kindred Bravely

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, save on select items from the premium maternity and nursing brand. Deals include $100 off the Hospital Bag Bundle and 25% off the Emmaline robe, printed swaddle blankets and this cute labor and delivery gown.

Lensabl

Through Sept. 7, several discounts are available at this one-stop vision care shop. Use promo code SUN20 to take 20% off all sunglass lenses and frames, promo code SEE15 to take 15% off all other lenses/frames and promo code CONTACTS20 to take 20% off all contact lenses.

Macy's

Take up to 60% off thousands of items, including apparel for women, men, kids and baby as well as home goods.

Old Navy

From Sept. 4 to 7, take up to 60% off everything at Old Navy. Score select styles for $6, denim from $15, activewear from $16 and comfy sweatshirts and hoodies from $20. Can't wait? Other amazing deals are live already.

REI

Through Sept. 7, save up to 50% on outdoor apparel, camping gear and more at the brand's Labor Day sale. See our top REI picks.

Splendid

From Sept. 3 to 8, take 40% off almost everything. Plus, on Sept. 3 only, save up to 50%.

State Cashmere

From Sept. 3 to 7, take 15% off the entire site when you use promo code LABOR2020.

Ted Baker London

Through Sept. 13, take an extra 20% off sale styles for men and women.

The Sis Kiss

From Sept. 4 to 7, buy one item and get one 50% off with promo code TSKLABORDAY. (We love the brand's chic face mask accessories.)

Venus

Several deals are rolling out at this women's fashion brand. On Aug. 27, take an additional 15% off all swimwear with promo code HOT. On Aug. 28, take an additional 15% off all dresses with promo code DRESS. And from Aug. 29 to 30, spend $100 and get $15 off, spend $150 and get $30 off, and spend $200 and get $50 off -- all when you use promo code FINAL.

The Best Labor Day Beauty Deals

Cover FX

From Sept. 2 to 8, take 20% off sitewide at Cover FX, including the vegan beauty brand's new Luminous Tinted Moisturizer, Monochromatic Lip Color and Custom Application Brush.

Fenty

From Sept. 3 to 7, spend $50 at Fenty and receive a gift with purchase that includes a mini Deluxe mascara, a compact mirror and a makeup bag.

Julep

From Sept. 6 to 7, take 50% off sitewide -- makeup, skincare and more -- with promo code JULEP50.

Laura Geller

From Sept. 4 to 7, buy one get one 50% off sitewide with promo code LABOR50. Plus, get a free four-piece gift set on orders $25 and up.

LookFantastic

From Aug. 25 to Sept. 9, take 22% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY22. See all of LookFantastic's ongoing deals on skin, hair and makeup products here.

Physicians Formula

From Sept. 1 to 13, take 30% off sitewide with promo code PFSAVE30 and receive a free Rosé Take the Germs Away Hand Sanitizer with any $35 purchase. Plus, all orders placed between Sept. 4 and 9 will receive free standard shipping.

SkinStore

From Aug. 25 to Sept. 9, take 25% off sitewide with promo code LABOR -- and look for upcoming flash sales from brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Peter Thomas Roth and Sunday Riley. See SkinStore's Summer Sale deals here.

Vegamour

Through Sept. 7, take 25% off everything, including the best-selling GRO Hair Serum, Vegalash and Vegabrow, with promo code HEAT25.

The Best Labor Day Home Deals

90+ Cellars

Close out summer with bottles of wine delivered straight to your door. From Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, take 10% off sitewide with promo code LDW10 -- order 12 bottles and get free shipping. Learn more about the 90+ Cellars Wine Club and our other favorite wine subscription services.

Allmodern

From Sept. 1 to 8, take up to 40% off and save an extra 15% on your purchase with promo code EXTRA15.

Allswell

No need to wait for Labor Day weekend to save at Allswell. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 8, take 15% off the Luxe and Supreme Mattresses and 20% off adult bedding, bath and spa items with promo code PERFECTROOM.

Beautyrest

Through Sept. 14, save up to $300 on select mattresses, including the Beautyrest Hybrid and Beautyrest Black Original.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The one-stop home shop is full of deals. Take $100 off select Dyson and Shark vacuums, up to 30% off select bath accessories, pillows and comforter sets, and up to 40% off organic cotton duvet covers -- among other great savings.

Boutique Rugs

Through Sept. 7, take 60% off any purchase with promo code LABOR60. (Yes, you read that correctly -- 60%!)

Burrow

Through Sept. 13, use promo code LDW to save up to $500 on home furnishings, storage, rugs and more -- including new arrivals.

Etsy

From Sept. 4 to 9, participating Etsy sellers will be offering savings of 20% off or more across all categories. Want to know what to shop? Starting Sept. 4, head to Etsy’s Labor Day Sales Weekend page to explore the discounted items.

Havenly

From Sept. 3 to 7, take 25% off the online interior design service's Havenly Full Package (regularly $129), which includes a total room redesign with 3-D layout visualizations, a customized floor plan and access to hundreds of brands with a personal ordering team. After taking a style quiz to pin down your design style, you'll be matched with a Havenly designer who works with your budget and lifestyle.

HoMedics

Time to stock up on self-care, relaxation and other wellness products! From Sept. 3 to 8, take 25% off sitewide at HoMedics. (They even have face masks.)

Joss & Main

From Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. ET to Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. ET, take an extra 15% off your purchase with promo code TAKE15.

Minna

From Sept. 4 to 7, take 15% off the brand's ethically made home goods with promo code SUMMERSEND.

Nutribullet

From Sept. 4 to 7, take 20% off sitewide with promo code LABOR20.

Overstock

Through Sept. 10, take 70% off thousands of items across nearly every category at Overstock's Labor Day Blowout. Plus, enjoy free shipping on every order. See our favorite Overstock home essentials on sale.

Pact

Looking for sustainable (and super soft) clothing, bedding or bath towels? From Sept. 4 to 7, take 10% off orders $50+, 15% off orders $100+ and 20% off orders $150+ at Pact.

Rifle Paper Co.

Desk planners, decor and more! Through Sept. 8, take 20% off the entire Rifle Paper Co. site (excluding wallpaper) with promo code LABORDAY.

Serta

Through Sept. 14, take advantage of two deals at Serta. Take $200 off the iComfort by Serta Base Model and Cooling and Max Cooling upgrades and take $400 off the iComfort by Serta with Max Cooling & Pressure Relief Upgrade.

Smoko

From Sept. 4 to 7, take 30% to 70% off select items.

Society6

Through Sept. 7, take 30% off everything -- that including quirky art, furniture and apparel made by independent artisans -- at Society6.

Tuft & Needle

Through Sept. 7, take 10% off everything (mattresses, bedding and furniture) excluding the bedding brand's quilt.

UrbanStems

Want to brighten a loved one's day? Through Sept. 8, take 20% off Doubles bouquets at UrbanStems.

Wayfair

From Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. EST through Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. EST, take up to 70% off select items at the Wayfair Labor Day Clearance Sale. Shop our Wayfair picks.

Sign up for more sales and deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

REI Sale: Save Up to 50% on Outdoor Gear, Camping Gear and More

Shop the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

Everything We Know About Walmart Plus

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale of the Year Is Happening Now!

Black Friday and Thanksgiving Shopping 2020: What to Know Right Now