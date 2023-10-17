Embrace the spooky season and shop the best last-minute deals on Halloween decor.
Halloween is just two weeks away, which means it's time to show your holiday spirit. If you've been putting off decorating, we found so much Halloween decor on sale at Amazon. Whether you go all out for the spooky season or take a minimalist approach, Amazon's deals are here to ensure your haunted mansion is ready in time for October 31.
From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles à la Hogwarts and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon today. Pretty much every Halloween decoration you're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing zombies or cute fall decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out on All Hallows' Eve.
Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Halloween decorations before the trick-or-treaters arrive. Once your Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for the whole family and celeb-inspired costumes.
Best Amazon Halloween Deals on Decorations
Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders
Spider webs are one of the simplest ways to add a Halloween atmosphere to your haunted house or party. Each pack of cobwebs comes with 150 extra fake spiders to give trick-or-treaters and party guests a fright.
6 Halloween Plush Spiders Set
With realistic black hair and vivid red eyes, these spiders can be flexibly bent into any posture you like.
Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables
Transform your yard into a mesmerizing Halloween spectacle with an eye-catching inflatable pumpkin family and skull tombstone. Prepare to be spellbound as the built-in LED lights illuminate the night with an eerie glow.
20 Floating Candles with Wand
Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy.
Halloween Hanging Ghost Decorations
3 scary Grim Reapers feature flowing robes, creepy skull heads, and white hair. They are great Halloween props to surprise your friends.
Hourleey Skull Candle Lights
Add a sense of mystery to your house with candle-shaped Halloween decorations with LED lights.
Bats Wall Decor
Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.
Tangkula 7.5 FT Halloween Inflatable Pumpkin Combo with Witch Black Cat
Decorate your front lawn with a 7.5-foot-long pack of inflatables, LED lit pumpkins, plus, a spooky black cat.
Halloween Spider Web Lights
Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky Halloween party.
Ocato Halloween Spider with Web
Save 45% on a 200" giant spider web and 59" furry spider with scary red eyes that looks real from far away.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
