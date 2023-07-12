Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming to a close, but even on Day 2, we're still finding a ton of deals on bestselling luggage. Until the end of the day today, you can take up to 65% off best-selling luggage from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.

Outside of Black Friday, there's never been a better time to upgrade your luggage for your next getaway. Whether you have a weekend trip on the books, are taking the summer vacation of your dreams, or simply need to replace your current suitcase, there are plenty of last-minute markdowns to save on durable luggage and travel accessories at Amazon.

To help you sort through all the Prime Day savings, we've found the best luggage deals on everything from carry-on suitcases and weekender bags to complete luggage sets and travel essentials. You’ll want to secure the biggest sales quickly as we suspect some of these finds may sell out quickly.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day luggage deals to save on travel gear ahead of your next trip.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals

SHOWKOO Luggage Set Amazon SHOWKOO Luggage Set This exclusive Prime deal is 20% off its list price. The luggage set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination. $190 $136 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags

Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel Amazon Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes with this exclusive Prime Day deal. $80 $64 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals

Anker Portable Charger Amazon Anker Portable Charger The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times. $22 $15 Shop Now

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use. $56 $22 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

