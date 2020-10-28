Shopping

The Best Leggings On Sale at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
The Amazon Holiday Dash sales are still in effect and is a gift that keeps on giving. The biggest shopping days of the year are ahead and are jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings. 

A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Holiday Dash event is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, the Amazon Holiday Dash is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Beyond Yoga, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American ApparelUggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs. 

Amazon's Holiday Dash follows up Prime Day 2020 with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 

Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
These adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings are a steal at just under $40 and come in 34 different color patterns.

REGULARLY $40

High Waisted Compression Legging
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Butt Lifting Leggings - Shapewear for Women
High Waisted Compression Legging
Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. 

REGULARLY $29.99

Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGES Womens High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Running Leggings
Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles, and almost all of them are around 12% off for Prime Day. 

REGULARLY $22.99

Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Occasion Legging
Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast. 

REGULARLY $140.00

Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few before this Prime Day 2020 flash deal ends! 

REGULARLY $19.99

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe.

REGULARLY $35

Seamless Leggings
HUE Women's Seamless Leggings
Seamless Leggings
If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020. 

Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Blue Gibraltar Sea (pictured above).

REGULARLY $25.99

