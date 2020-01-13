The Best Lipsticks (and Most Gorgeous Colors) to Punch Up Your Look

Whether you go for a statement red, a modern nude or a wild violet, no makeup can transform your appearance quite like a beautiful lipstick.

While there are literally hundreds of thousands to choose from, the best lipsticks are the ones that have great color payoff, glide on smoothly, don’t smudge and keep their intensity throughout the day. If they also happen to have lip-healthy benefits, well then, all the better.

We kept all of those desirable attributes in mind when searching for the best lipsticks to buy online right now.

From flower-powered natural picks to a drugstore buy that just won’t quit, here are the best lipsticks to add to your makeup bag today.

Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk Original Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk Original Charlotte Tilbury To call this product a "best-seller" is an understatement: Last year, one Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick was sold every two minutes. The secret lies in its ability to enhance the natural color and beauty of the wearer's lips through light-reflecting pigments, making your pout look effortlessly fuller and wider (aka that "pillowy" effect). Fans of this iconic nude-pink lipstick include, well, most of the stars you'll see on the red carpet this awards season. $34 at Charlotte Tilbury

Rouge Excess Lipstick Estée Lauder Nordstrom Rouge Excess Lipstick Estée Lauder Just one swipe of this lipstick gives you full-coverage color infused with plumping and hydrating ingredients that make it feel plush and creamy. In addition looking and feeling good, this Estée Lauder pick somehow manages to be longwear, too -- you can go from the conference room to cocktails without having to reapply. Expect a compliment every time you wear it. $44 at Nordstrom

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Stila Cosmetics Macy's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Stila Cosmetics This iconic liquid lipstick lives up to its name. We’ve worn it for a full 16 hours straight -- and after eating two full meals, countless cups of coffee and water, and wiping our mouths with napkins, it still looked as fresh at bedtime as it did when we first applied. Plus, thanks to the vitamin E and avocado oil–enriched formula, we didn’t experience any of the dry lip issues that typically come with longwear products. With an array of finishes and shades, ranging from a demure shimmering pink to a matte fire-engine red, you’ll find your biggest problem is figuring out which one you want to commit to. $22 at Macy's

Matte Lipstick NYX Amazon Matte Lipstick NYX If you like matte lipstick, this NYX full-coverage option is your holy grail. Makeup artists rave about how easy it is to work with, outperforming a lot of the pricier brands. It comes in 45 unique shades, won’t dry out and lasts seemingly forever because a little goes a very long way. And, at $6 a pop, you can afford to stock up. $6 at Amazon

L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine Lipstick Lancôme Bloomingdale's L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine Lipstick Lancôme For those who prefer their color on the subtle side, these balm-like lipsticks from Lancôme are a match made in makeup heaven. They are ultra-creamy and conditioning, practically melting onto the lips and drenching them in conditioning rose oils. While they might feel like a balm, they still deliver high-impact color that’s attention-grabbing without being too bold. $30 at Bloomingdale's

Blooming Bold Lipstick Origins Macy's Blooming Bold Lipstick Origins Origins takes natural to the next level with these flower-infused conditioning lipsticks. Each lip color contains the crushed petals and flower waxes of over a dozen flowers, from lavender to rose, repurposed and recycled from perfumeries to give them a unique texture and soft feel. They’ve also got conditioning wildflower honey to keep lips healthy and essential oils for scent. All of this and they provide intense color in one swipe, so your lips are in full bloom and petal-soft. $20 at Macy's

Swipe Flesh Lip Color Flesh Ulta Swipe Flesh Lip Color Flesh As the founding editor of beauty bible Allure, Linda Wells has seen it all. Meaning she knows the difference between good and “OMFG” makeup. Her Flesh brand is full of covetable cosmetics, but it’s the compact lip color that has us most in awe. Meant to be applied with your finger (so you can “push” the color into your pout for a soft-focus effect), the color payoff of this velvety formula is intense and absolutely budge-proof. Make sure you’ve got a good makeup remover on hand, especially if you go for the epic burgundy Firm shade. $24 at Ulta

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Foundations for Oily Skin -- Tarte, Neutrogena, Fenty Beauty and More

The Best Foundations for Dry Skin -- Giorgio Armani, Maybelline, Hourglass and More

The Best Face Moisturizer for Your Skin Type