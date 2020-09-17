The Best Loungewear for Chilling at Home -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More
Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.
So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and pieces to relax in, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and loungewear dresses.
Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of the best loungewear pieces that are chic and cozy.
A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes, for your entire family's lounging needs.
Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs.
Take comfort in this classic matching set -- drawstring lounge pant and long sleeve top -- that won't break the bank.
A cool co-ord of cropped sweatshirt and drawstring shorts. This set is under $8 right now, while supplies last.
Refinery29 launched a women's loungewear collection at Nordstrom, and our favorite has to be this fun printed chemise. This chemise comes in sizes XS to 1X.
This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home.
Team the bralette with this matching pajama pant, featuring soft fabric and an elastic waistband.
Cozy up in a thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm.
Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill.
A high waisted versatile jogger you can wear with anything from sweaters to crop tops to graphic tees.
A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail.
A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece.
An elegant pajama set with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's timeless.
If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick.
A sweet lounge set comprising an oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates.
This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house.
