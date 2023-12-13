The holiday shopping season is officially underway and the Apple deals are starting to pick up steam. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently solid discounts on fantastic MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon.

In anticipation of Christmas, Amazon has launched massive holiday savings and the MacBook deals have been rolling out ever since. That means you can beat the in-store shopping rush and pick up a discounted MacBook on Amazon before they sell out. This season, plenty of MacBook savings are available for students, professionals or just casual users, including markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro MacBooks.

Right now, you can save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet. We've rounded up all the best Amazon holiday deals on Apple MacBooks available right now. Ahead, check off your holiday gift list and score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.

Best MacBook Deals at Amazon

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $899 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. $2,699 $1,800 Shop Now

