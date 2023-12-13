Sales & Deals

The Best MacBook Deals at Amazon: Shop Holiday Savings on MacBook Pro and Air Models

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
MacBook Pro
Apple
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 12:45 PM PST, December 13, 2023

Amazon's holiday deals are here with deep discounts on Apple MacBooks to help you check off your gift list.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway and the Apple deals are starting to pick up steam. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently solid discounts on fantastic MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon. 

In anticipation of Christmas, Amazon has launched massive holiday savings and the MacBook deals have been rolling out ever since. That means you can beat the in-store shopping rush and pick up a discounted MacBook on Amazon before they sell out. This season, plenty of MacBook savings are available for students, professionals or just casual users, including markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro MacBooks.

Right now, you can save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet. We've rounded up all the best Amazon holiday deals on Apple MacBooks available right now. Ahead, check off your holiday gift list and score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.

Best MacBook Deals at Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Air

2023 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Air

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,299 $1,049

8GB

Shop Now

$2,128 $2,098

16GB

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip

Get $150 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.

$1,599 $1,449

14.2-inch

Shop Now

$2,499 $2,249

16.2-inch

Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
Amazon

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $899 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. 

$2,699 $1,800

Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

