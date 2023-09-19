Spooky season is here, and that means it's time to think about this year's family Halloween pajama set plans.

Cute, matching jammies are a huge trend for families around Halloween and beyond — and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable, and can help any at-home moment feel cozier — including a family Halloween movie night, or opening candy after trick-or-treating.

Halloween pajamas come in a variety of styles and often feature holiday-inspired prints like pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts and other bewitching graphics that are fun for kids and adults. This Halloween season, consider upgrading your bedtime outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Andersson, Old Navy, Burt's Bees or one of many others.

If you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "Halloween crew" (family pup included), there are so many options out there to choose from. To give you a leg up on your Halloween PJ shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Halloween.

The Best Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: