The Best Matching Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family: Shop Hanna Andersson, Amazon and More

Halloween Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:27 AM PDT, October 12, 2023

Get cozy this Halloween with our spell-binding pajama picks from Target, Hanna Andersson, Amazon and more.

Spooky season is here, and with Halloween about two weeks away it's time to think about this year's family Halloween pajama set plans.

Cute, matching jammies are a huge trend for families around Halloween and beyond — and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable, and can help any at-home moment feel cozier — including a family Halloween movie night, or opening candy after trick-or-treating.

Halloween pajamas come in a variety of styles and often feature holiday-inspired prints like pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts and other bewitching graphics that are fun for kids and adults. This Halloween season, consider upgrading your bedtime outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Andersson, The Children's Place, Amazon or one of many others.

If you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "Halloween crew" (family pup included), there are so many options out there to choose from. To give you a leg up on your Halloween PJ shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Halloween. 

The Best Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family

The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set

The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set
Amazon

The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set

These mummy-inspired pajamas glow in the dark. 

Starting at $12

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

These jammies are perfect for families that watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on repeat.

Starting at $17

Shop Now

Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set

Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set
Amazon

Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set

Not only are these skeleton pajamas great for either sleeping, lounging, or wearing all together to snag Halloween candy — they also glow in the dark! 

Starting at $17

Shop Now

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

The Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajama set at Target also has matching socks and pet bandanas. 

Starting at $7

Shop Now

The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set

The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set
The Children's Place

The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set

Designed with jack-o-lanterns of different sizes and colors, these PJs are perfect for Halloween.

Starting at $7

WITH CODE GIMME30

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas

Dress up as the main characters from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas with these jammies from Hanna Andersson. 

Starting at $24

Shop Now

Lazy One Matching Holiday Pajamas for Family

Lazy One Matching Holiday Pajamas for Family
Amazon

Lazy One Matching Holiday Pajamas for Family

Get in the Halloween spirit with these Lazy One Spooky Faces Pajama Sets.

Starting at $11

Shop Now

Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies

Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies
Amazon

Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies

Opt for something different with these hooded onesies with a skeleton print. 

Starting at $22

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

These Hanna Andersson pajamas feature iconic Star Wars spaceships trapped in spiderwebs.

Starting at $20

Shop Now

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.  

