Get cozy this Halloween with our spell-binding pajama picks from Target, Hanna Andersson, Amazon and more.
Spooky season is here, and with Halloween about two weeks away it's time to think about this year's family Halloween pajama set plans.
Cute, matching jammies are a huge trend for families around Halloween and beyond — and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable, and can help any at-home moment feel cozier — including a family Halloween movie night, or opening candy after trick-or-treating.
Halloween pajamas come in a variety of styles and often feature holiday-inspired prints like pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts and other bewitching graphics that are fun for kids and adults. This Halloween season, consider upgrading your bedtime outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Andersson, The Children's Place, Amazon or one of many others.
If you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "Halloween crew" (family pup included), there are so many options out there to choose from. To give you a leg up on your Halloween PJ shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Halloween.
The Best Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family
The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set
These mummy-inspired pajamas glow in the dark.
Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
These jammies are perfect for families that watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on repeat.
Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set
Not only are these skeleton pajamas great for either sleeping, lounging, or wearing all together to snag Halloween candy — they also glow in the dark!
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
The Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajama set at Target also has matching socks and pet bandanas.
The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set
Designed with jack-o-lanterns of different sizes and colors, these PJs are perfect for Halloween.
Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas
Dress up as the main characters from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas with these jammies from Hanna Andersson.
Lazy One Matching Holiday Pajamas for Family
Get in the Halloween spirit with these Lazy One Spooky Faces Pajama Sets.
Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies
Opt for something different with these hooded onesies with a skeleton print.
Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
These Hanna Andersson pajamas feature iconic Star Wars spaceships trapped in spiderwebs.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
