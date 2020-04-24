The Best Meal Delivery Service for Fresh, Delicious Food

These days, you can get pretty much anything delivered straight to your doorstep -- including the ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Which has us hungry people asking an important question: What's the best meal delivery service that also delivers on taste?

If you're new to food delivery services, they're just as amazing as they sound. With a few clicks, you can eat well, reduce food waste and even save money, all without having to go to the grocery store. If you hate cooking -- or don't have the time or energy to do it -- most of the recipes involve only a few simple instructions. And with fully prepared meal services, you'll cut down the amount of dishes you need to wash as well as prep time.

Meal delivery companies are also available for those who have food allergies, diet restrictions or picky eaters in the family. Sun Basket, for example, prioritizes organic ingredients, while Sakara caters to people who follow a plant-based diet or want delicious gluten-free meals. And if you're part of a program like Weight Watchers that counts calories, most services charge by portion sizes -- so it's easy to keep track.

Below, we've rounded up five meal delivery services that are just as big on convenience as they are on taste.

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies because you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Each week, you'll select recipes from categories as specific as slow cooker meals, oven-ready meals, entree salads and meals for those conscious of calories -- all are made with pre-portioned fresh ingredients, and you can upgrade, swap or leave out items like meat. (New dishes are added every week to keep things exciting.) Once your special delivery arrives at your door, use the step-by-step recipe cards to cook and plate your meals. You can select the delivery dates that work best for you and even skip shipments or pause your account. For extra convenience, Home Chef is also available in select grocery stores. $6.99 and up per serving at Home Chef

Sun Basket Sun Basket Sun Basket Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen. $10.99 and up per serving at Sun Basket

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under five dollars per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week -- you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled. As of right now, EveryPlate does not cater to special diets, such as a plant-based eating. $4.99 per serving at EveryPlate

Sakara Sakara Sakara Looking to add a taste of luxury to your meal delivery? Sakara offers a variety of healthy meal programs that focus on organic, plant-based, gluten-free meals -- all ready-to-eat. Their most popular service includes three or five days of one, two or three prepared meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), plus daily tea and functional supplements and access to holistic health coaching. It's pricier compared to the other services we love, but we can totally see why celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge are fans. $185 and up at Sakara

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes -- just pop it in the microwave. But these aren't your typical microwave meals. Each dinner is full of fresh ingredients that are nutrient-rich: complex carbs, healthy fats and quality proteins. Current delicious-sounding meal options include Sicilian-Style Chicken Parm with Broccoli, Turkey-Mushroom Meatballs and Almond-Chicken Ginger Bowl. $7.99 and up per meal at Freshly

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

