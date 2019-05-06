The Best Memes and Candid Moments from the 2019 Met Gala
Monday marked this year's Met Gala, which is one of the biggest nights for fashion and basically an early Christmas for Twitter.
Once again, like last year and every year before since the invention of social media, the over-the-top nature of the Met Gala's fashions and theme lent itself to some truly impressive, hilarious Twitter comedy.
From all the celebs who rocked ensembles either evoking or directly inspired by Disney princess to the stars whose bizarre and brazen styles made them look like inanimate objects -- and the A-listers who literally dressed up as inanimate objects, like Katy Perry, the human chandelier and living cheeseburger, there was no shortage of comedy fodder at this year's star-studded event.
Zendaya's Cinderella-inspired outfit was a direct nod to the beloved Disney icon, however, there were a lot of people who felt that Kylie and Kendall Jenner's splashy gowns made them look like slightly less favorable Disney characters from the same tale.
And it wasn't just wicked step-sisters who people thought of when they saw Kendall and Kylie's orange and purple ensembles.
Katy's candelabra-esque look also drew some comparisons to a certain iconic Disney character, although not one of the princesses.
However, the "Roar" singer wasn't the only one who dressed up like an object. Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a frame around her face, and some fans accused her of ripping off the door from Friends.
Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves intentionally gave off serious Barbie vibes, and many fans were down with the idea of their favorite childhood doll coming to life (and being an awesome, award-winning songstress).
And that's all before we get to Jared Leto and his severed head. Fans had a lot to say about the actor's decision to bring a life-like duplicate of his own head to the pink carpet.
Meanwhile, leave it to Game of Thrones superfan Nick Jonas to share an epic meme about himself, comparing his Met Gala look to Aidan Gillen's Littlefinger.
"Sansa... We must protect the vale," Nick captioned the pic, referring to the character played by his new sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.
"Quit trying to manipulate me," Sophie later posted in the comments. "Ugh, I thought you died last season."
While fans had fun on Twitter, the celebs themselves seemed to be having a great time on the carpet as well -- especially Jared, who really made the most of his bizarre severed head. Like when he threw it to Shawn Mendes...
Or when he randomly introduced it to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos...
Here's a look at a few other meme-worthy moments and snapshots from the big night, presented without context, because they're great all on their own.
For more on the some of the best moments from this year's wild and over-the-top Met Gala, check out the video below.
