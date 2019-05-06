The Best Memes and Candid Moments from the 2019 Met Gala

Monday marked this year's Met Gala, which is one of the biggest nights for fashion and basically an early Christmas for Twitter.

Once again, like last year and every year before since the invention of social media, the over-the-top nature of the Met Gala's fashions and theme lent itself to some truly impressive, hilarious Twitter comedy.

From all the celebs who rocked ensembles either evoking or directly inspired by Disney princess to the stars whose bizarre and brazen styles made them look like inanimate objects -- and the A-listers who literally dressed up as inanimate objects, like Katy Perry, the human chandelier and living cheeseburger, there was no shortage of comedy fodder at this year's star-studded event.

Zendaya's Cinderella-inspired outfit was a direct nod to the beloved Disney icon, however, there were a lot of people who felt that Kylie and Kendall Jenner's splashy gowns made them look like slightly less favorable Disney characters from the same tale.



And it wasn't just wicked step-sisters who people thought of when they saw Kendall and Kylie's orange and purple ensembles.

who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/qA3YoB9oid — makx homa (@bigmakball) May 7, 2019

“Camp? What does that even mean??”



“No one knows what it means but It’s provacative, gets the people going!”#MetGala#whoworeitbetterpic.twitter.com/e3cgFAUUEn — Wine and tea (@Krazykarenn) May 7, 2019

Kendall and Kylie stealing looks out here #MetGalapic.twitter.com/Ye7UqKkkVm — Lemon Peppvr (@DrScholl_MD) May 7, 2019

Katy's candelabra-esque look also drew some comparisons to a certain iconic Disney character, although not one of the princesses.

However, the "Roar" singer wasn't the only one who dressed up like an object. Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a frame around her face, and some fans accused her of ripping off the door from Friends.

Tracee Ellis Ross as the Friends peephole frame is iconic (h/t @rachelmaresca) #MetGalapic.twitter.com/1RJ2JXoWVg — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves intentionally gave off serious Barbie vibes, and many fans were down with the idea of their favorite childhood doll coming to life (and being an awesome, award-winning songstress).

KACEY MUSGRAVES WAS BORN FOR THIS THEME #MetGalapic.twitter.com/EoZ1GRPSKZ — 🦋Basma🇬🇧Never met Tay🌴 (@swift_legendary) May 6, 2019

Kacey Musgraves giving us a real life barbie at the #MetGalapic.twitter.com/zhLJJj8Kjb — Kacey Musgraves Central (@KMusgravesOrg) May 6, 2019

i want kacey musgraves to run me over with her pink barbie car #MetGalapic.twitter.com/Xi6vi6c8m2 — lexa loves kacey (@spaceycabello) May 6, 2019

And that's all before we get to Jared Leto and his severed head. Fans had a lot to say about the actor's decision to bring a life-like duplicate of his own head to the pink carpet.

Jared Leto mailed himself this head as a prank to get into character as Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/r45BJgLEpO — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 6, 2019

Jared Leto's being extremely Jared Leto right now pic.twitter.com/Uul6rMDj63 — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 6, 2019

Why is everyone acting like Jared Leto is special when Gibby did it first?? #MetGalapic.twitter.com/0ix82ptZE3 — eman (@emanomairi_) May 6, 2019

Jared Leto at the #MetGala is me in every 2-image selfie tweet that I’ve ever tweeted pic.twitter.com/aTzEYGBJ9N — Andrew Z¡gler (@andrewzigler) May 7, 2019

Meanwhile, leave it to Game of Thrones superfan Nick Jonas to share an epic meme about himself, comparing his Met Gala look to Aidan Gillen's Littlefinger.

"Sansa... We must protect the vale," Nick captioned the pic, referring to the character played by his new sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.

"Quit trying to manipulate me," Sophie later posted in the comments. "Ugh, I thought you died last season."

While fans had fun on Twitter, the celebs themselves seemed to be having a great time on the carpet as well -- especially Jared, who really made the most of his bizarre severed head. Like when he threw it to Shawn Mendes...

Or when he randomly introduced it to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos...

Here's a look at a few other meme-worthy moments and snapshots from the big night, presented without context, because they're great all on their own.

For more on the some of the best moments from this year's wild and over-the-top Met Gala, check out the video below.

