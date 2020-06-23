The Best Men's Vineyard Vines Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is in full swing with fantastic discounts from leading brands like Levi's, Kate Spade and Ray-Ban. And, if it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices.

This sale, which kicked off June 22, is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon postponed their annual Prime Day sale, so this Big Style Sale is a welcome event for shoppers ready to stock up on apparel, accessories, shoes and much more. That includes great deals from Men's Vineyard Vines.

From cozy pullovers priced from $41.80, to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone.

The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone.

Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon Summer Sale 2020. And keep checking back, as more deals are rolling out all week long.

Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines Amazon Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines A smart pullover available in five colors. REGULARLY $98.50 From $41.80 at Amazon

Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines This tucker shirt will suit anyone and comes in a gorgeous red velvet print! REGULARLY $101.91 From $59.40 at Amazon

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Keep it simple with this long-sleeved number, available in Hibiscus Heather, Jack Blue Heather or Flats Blue Heather. REGULARLY $98.50 From $53 at Amazon

Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines With only six months until Christmas, snap up this Mistletoe-colored shirt, complete with merry red lining! REGULARLY $90.34 From $57.60 at Amazon

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines A crisp, patterned addition to your white shirt collection. REGULARLY $90.36 From $69.99 at Amazon

