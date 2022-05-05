Mother's Day is this Sunday, so now is the time do some last-minute shopping for a present to impress your mom. If you've been saving up for the special day, figuring out how to best treat your mom, you're in luck. There are incredible Mother's Day sales and deals going on right now, so you can spoil Mom without worrying about spending a fortune.

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2022 deals available right now to gift mom something she'll really love. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales going on to shop and save. Everything from home appliances at Wayfair, jewelry, skincare, designer clothes and accessories at Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and so much more are having huge spring sales. You're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to grab any of these discounted items.

Below, shop all the best Mother's Day sales and deals happening right now.

Now through Sunday, May 8, Coach is taking 25% off select full price styles when you use coupon code SAVE25 at checkout. To make sure your gift arrives in time, order by noon EST on Wednesday, May 4 for guaranteed delivery by Mother’s Day with free standard shipping on all orders.

Stock up on everything from leggings and sports bras to joggers and running shoes with an extra 25% off Under Armour. Use the code WOMEN25 through May 8.

UA Meridian Ankle Leggings Under Armouor UA Meridian Ankle Leggings These leggings deliver a unique type of softness that can still wick sweat like a champ. It's lightweight, it's breathable, and comes complete with pockets. $65 $39 WITH CODE WOMEN25 Buy Now

The luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses during the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event. Even new arrivals are included in the sale.

There is a secret NuFace sale happening at Amazon right now. Facial toning devices and line smoothing tools are up to 35% off.

1-800-Flowers is offering 25% off their Mother's Day plants collection with the code MDAYPLANT at checkout. They are also including a free vase with the purchase of a Mother's Day bouquet until May 5.

Two Dozen Assorted Roses 1800 Flowers Two Dozen Assorted Roses These multi-colored roses will be a hit with any mother figure in your life. And if they've got a sweet tooth, this one comes with a delicious box of chocolates to boot. $80 $48 Buy Now

Planted with Love Gift Basket 1800 Flowers Planted with Love Gift Basket Flowers come in all shapes and forms, so if your mom is more of a gardener, gift her with this stunning basket of seeds, ready for her to cultivate herself. Plus, it comes with a few goodies from Harry & David like delicious tea and shortbread cookies for an extra treat she'll devour. $70 $55 Buy Now

For the mom who loves to stay in touch and be entertained, Samsung's Mother's Day deals include savings on smartphones like all three Galaxy S22 models and smart TVs, including The Frame and Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy’s first 4nm processor is Samsung's fastest, most powerful chip ever. Key features also include an all-day battery, superfast charging, Vision Booster technology, and Nightography for better photos in the dark. Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB. Plus, get up to $1,000 trade-in credit. $1,300 $200 Buy Now

Wayfair’s enormous Way Day has come and gone, but the home retailer just kicked off their Warehouse Clearout sale event. You still have a chance this weekend to upgrade every room in the house with major deals up to 80% off.

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet. Cozy Earth is offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year. $135 $101 Buy Now

Until May 7, Therabody's Mother's Day Sale has deals on all four Theraguns. Treat yourself or your mom to a portable Theragun Mini for $40 off, the Theragun Prime and Elite for $50 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro is $100 off.

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. $199 $159 AT THERABODY Buy Now $200 $160 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $499 Buy Now

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Super Sale where everything from the 8-in-1 Always Pan to a walnut cutting board is discounted.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool. $145 $115 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product! $165 $125 Buy Now

Use code MOTHERSDAY to get an extra 25% off sale styles and other select items sitewide through May 8.

Best Buy is currently running a major promotion across Apple services. As long as you are new to the streaming service, you can get 3 free months of Apple TV+ with no additional purchase required. Just add to cart, follow the prompts, and enjoy!

If you are an Amazon Prime member, Amazon just launched a special Calvin Klein sale with bras, underwear, and leggings up to 70% off.

Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit Amazon Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look. $54 $23 Buy Now

Save on all the latest deals in Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop for incredible prices on luxury designer gifts.

Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand Nordstrom Rack Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand Give mom the at-home spa treatment with this compact 24K Gold Wand that firms and stimulates your facial muscles, improving skin tone and reducing wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead and neck. $128 $23 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day

Oprah's Favorite Pajamas and Sheets Are 25% Off

Tory Burch Spring Sale: 15 Mother's Day Gifts That'll Arrive by May 8

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year

15 Mother's Day Gift Cards for Every Type of Mom

21 Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Mom This Year

The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom