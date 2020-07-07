The Best New Clothes From Old Navy in July -- Get up to 75% Off

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already on sale thanks to the sitewide sale -- with up to 75% off savings. Plus, on July 7 take 25% off, even on clearance, which will automatically apply at checkout. You'll also get adult jeans for only $12 on July 7.

The retailer offers a range of styles across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders.

While you're scooping up these deals, make sure to check out discounts happening ahead of July 4th weekend.

Shop Old Navy new releases.

Check out ET Style's top picks, below.

This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim.

A sun dress to stand out in the sun.

Mid-rise distressed denim shorts, perfect for the heat.

An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is great for day or night.

Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail.

Old Navy has fantastic options for activewear, like this high-waist legging.

Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer.

This one piece is perfect for a swim.

This denim-style cami is so cute.

This printed, belted one-piece is so elegant.

A wide-brim sun hat to throw on for all your summer activities.

Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat Old Navy Old Navy Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat Old Navy REGULARLY $24.99 $15 at Old Navy

This mini dress is breezy and cute.

A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in during the summer.

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy REGULARLY $39.99 Starting at $17 at Old Navy

This pretty fit-and-flare dress has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,100 reviews.

A floral maxi dress perfect for summer.

