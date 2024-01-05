Sleep better and cozy up this 2024 when you upgrade your bedding. Shop these can't-miss Amazon bedding deals.
White sales are rolling in this January 2024 with bedding deals you don't want to miss. With winter underway, we're cozying up and upgrading our bedding for the season. A new mattress is a great start, but if you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars, Amazon's Winter Sale is here with bedding deals on linen sets to refresh your bedding for the New Year.
Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. And with Amazon's Winter Sale going on, you don't have to spend big to level up your sleeping situation. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale for the New Year right now.
Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheets sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything—all at a discount.
To help you get a good night's rest, without breaking the bank, we've found the best deals on bedding at Amazon. But don't sleep — shop our top picks below before Amazon's Winter Sale ends.
Clothknow White Comforter
Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and nearly half off right now.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows
Rest your head on this set of two standard-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows.
Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set
This four-piece, 100% cotton sheet set from Eddie Bauer Home comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two standard pillowcases.
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.
AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set
If you enjoy sleeping with a silk pillowcase, then you'll love making the whole bed covered in silk. This luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillowcases.
Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Score this set of pillows for 39% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.
Janzaa Queen Comforter Set
This set includes a queen comforter and two pillowcases, all crafted from high-quality brushed microfibers, delivering a refreshing wake-up experience.
Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams.
FluffCo Down Feather King Size Luxury Hotel-Quality Cooling Pillow
This pillow allows you to experience hotel-level comfort at home.
Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly.
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket
A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights.
Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.
FluffCo Down Alternative Comforter
Fall asleep with this 100% vegan microfiber comforter that allows breathability and cooling all year round.
Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set
Sometimes a new comforter is all your need to complete your room's look. This cotton comforter and sham set from Urban Habitat is adorable yet sophisticated.
Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover
Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Style
The Best Slippers for Women in Winter 2023: Shop Styles That Will Keep Her Warm and Cozy All Season Long
Sales & Deals