The Best Ninja Appliance Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 40% on Top-Rated Air Fryers, Blenders and More

Ninja Air Fryer
Ninja
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 9:10 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

From high-performance air fryers to durable cookware, shop Ninja's kitchen appliances on sale now at Amazon.

As temperatures begin to cool down and we soak up the final weeks of summer festivities, all we can think about is the fall cooking season. From soups and casseroles to pumpkin spice lattes and espressos, autumn ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you upgrade your kitchen for fall and make home cooking a breeze, Amazon is offering tons of deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. Right now, you can score up to 40% off Ninja best-sellers from air fryers to bakeware sets, coffee machines and more. 

Amazon's deals include standouts like Ninja's Foodi NeverStick Bakeware Set and DualBrew System Coffee Maker, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Ninja appliance deals at Amazon to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon

Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Customize your morning brew with 9 grounds sizes and 3 brew styles: Classic, Rich and Over Ice. The Ninja DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker is the perfect kitchen appliance for any coffee lover. 

$200 $120

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $130

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Get professional results with bakeware that uniformly distributes heat for even browning on sweet treats and savory dishes.

$100 $68

Shop Now

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender
Amazon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Plus Blender.

$120 $100

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Get cookin' this fall with the 6-in-1 Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill -- now on sale for only $150.

$200 $150

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker

The versatile 14-in-1 pressure cooker does everything from air fry, crisp, steam, and so much more up to 40% faster than traditional cooking, all under one SmartLid. 

$350 $329

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster

Built with rapid oven technology, you can now cook up to 35% faster with Ninja's Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster.

$130 $90

Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140 $120

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System

Ninja's 14-piece NeverDull knife set features a variety of German stainless steel knives with a comforting handle to make chopping and slicing easier. The knife block even has a built-in knife sharpener.

$300 $280

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.

$200 $180

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

Air fryers are all the rage for their healthful frying capabilities and impeccable reheating skills, and this model from Ninja is on sale for 23% off now. It features 13 functions — air fry, sear, crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat —making it a worthwhile use of counter space.

$300 $230

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

