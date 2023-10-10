Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances: Save Up to 48% on Air Fryers, Blenders and More

Ninja Air Fryer
Ninja
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 9:27 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

From high-performance air fryers to durable cookware, shop Ninja's kitchen appliances on sale during October Prime Day.

With temperatures dropping and foilage undergoing its colorful transformation, it's now official: the fall cooking season has arrived. From soups and casseroles to pumpkin spice lattes and espressos, autumn ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you upgrade your kitchen this fall and make home cooking a breeze, Amazon is offering tons of Prime Day deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. During Amazon's October Prime Day, you can score up to 48% off Ninja best-sellers from air fryers to bakeware sets, coffee machines and more. 

Amazon's Prime Day deals include standouts like Ninja's Mega Kitchen System and Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Countertop Oven, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Ninja appliance deals at Amazon to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System

Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System

Score 40% off Ninja's Mega Kitchen System, boasting a 1500-watt motor base for effortless ingredient processing. 

$200 $120

Shop Now

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Prepare your morning brew up to 24 hours in advance with the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker. Plus, you can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours with the variable warming plate. 

$100 $70

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $129

Shop Now

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender
Amazon

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender

The Ninja blender comes with three 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cups and two spout lids. With 900-watt, this blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle

Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Amazon

Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle

This sleek electric kettle can boil one cup of water in under 90 seconds. Plus, it has a 30-minute keep-warm mode. 

$100 $60

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven

Air fryers are all the rage for their healthful frying capabilities and impeccable reheating skills, and this model from Ninja is on sale for 23% off now. It features 13 functions — air fry, sear, crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat —making it a worthwhile use of counter space.

$330 $170

Shop Now

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System
Amazon

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Brew delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-inspired drinks with the Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System. 

$240 $150

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Get cookin' this fall with the 6-in-1 Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill -- now on sale for only $150.

$200 $150

Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140 $120

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Save over 40% on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. XL capacity means you can grill up to 6 steaks at once, virtually smoke-free. It even transforms into an air fryer.

$300 $170

Shop Now

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender
Amazon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Plus Blender.

$120 $100

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.

$200 $180

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: