The Best October Prime Day Le Creuset Deals to Shop for Fall Baking: Save Up to 43% on Cookware and Bakeware

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:34 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

From Dutch ovens to a tea kettle, save on colorful Le Creuset kitchen essentials during Amazon's October Prime Day 2023.

The cozy season of cooler temperatures and pumpkin spice everything is here, which means it's time to break out your favorite fall recipes. To celebrate the arrival of autumn, Amazon is majorly discounting high-quality Le Creuset cookware and bakeware during its massive October Prime Day event. From Dutch ovens to casserole dishes and skillets, these deals on Le Creuset kitchen essentials include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook.

Le Creuset is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic cookware brands with pieces that get passed down between generations. Professional and at-home chefs alike swear by the brand's timeless go-to's for everyday cooking and baking. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price, but thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can save up to 43% on Le Creuset's flawless products in many sizes and colors that are durable with slow heat distribution and strong heat retention.

From the legendary enameled cast iron cookware to stoneware, Le Creuset cookware will not only ensure delicious results, but also last a lifetime. After all, you deserve the best in your kitchen, especially when you're the designated chef for the holidays. Below, shop all the best Le Creuset deals available at Amazon's second Prime Day sale.

Best October Prime Day Le Creuset Deals 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $288

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

You will love this bright Le Creuset Dutch Oven that always ensures delicious results with its high-quality heat distribution and retention qualities. 

$445 $375

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish is crafted from high-quality stoneware that works to maintain even temperatures and prevent scorching.

$90 $67

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Not only is this skillet made with the lightest weight cast iron by quart on the market, but the enameled cast iron also delivers superior heat distribution and retention.

$175 $100

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Amazon

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Crafted from lightweight carbon steel to quickly bring water to a boil, the tea kettle is a vibrant addition to any kitchen. 

$115 $92

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Marinate meat or vegetables in this versatile dish, and then use the accompanying platter lid to serve after grilling or cooking.

$125 $95

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.

Le Creuset’s Braiser is crafted from enameled cast iron and is uniquely designed to provide steady, even heat to transform tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes.

$368 $314

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Perfect for simmering your sauces, poaching, and preparing your grains this fall.

$268 $180

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

